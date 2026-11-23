The Major League Baseball offseason is long and is always full of rumors and speculation about where players could go either in free agency, or the trade market, as well as concrete moves.

It's an objectively fun part of the year because realistically any of the 30 teams across the league could strike and improve heading into the next campaign. It gives fans hope and sometimes some deals truly shock. While this is the case, sometimes there is speculation or mock trades out there that are truly absurd enough to ignore. That's the case right now when it comes to St. Louis Cardinals catcher Leo Bernal. Sometimes terms like "trade pitch" are thrown around and it's difficult to determine what is real and what is made up. When it comes to Bernal, there was a "trade pitch" out there that picked up some steam among the fanbase involving the New York Yankees, Anthony Volpe and Ryan McMahon, among others.

If you're a Cardinals fan scrolling social media and getting nervous about the idea of St. Louis trading Bernal to the Yankees in a package like this. Don't worry. This speculation is something that doesn't make any sense.

Leo Bernal Isn't Going Anywhere

Sep 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Leo Bernal (13) reacts after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Volpe played in just 70 games in the majors last year for a team that had legit infield question marks. There was space for Volpe, but he didn't even get a consistent opportunity then. Why would a Cardinals team that is loaded in the infield then go out and get Volpe? He wouldn't have a path to playing time at second base or shortstop, obviously. Technically third base is up in the air, but reports have surfaced indicating that St. Louis is "open" to a short-term option — per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch — because of the prospects it has inching towards the majors. Volpe doesn't fit that. In this odd mock trade even if Volpe was a third base target, why would they then also get third baseman Ryan McMahon?

None of it makes sense. Bernal is a budding star and is already in line to be the Cardinals' starting catcher heading into 2027. He's the best defensive catcher in the organization and already is elite in that area. His bat took a huge step forward in 2026 and the momentum carried over after he was promoted to the big leagues.

It's much harder to be a general manager for a team than it is to be an online general manager. Sometimes mock trades make a lot of sense. But clearly not all. If you're a Cardinals fan who came across Bernal trade speculation, keep scrolling and don't worry.