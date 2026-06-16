Cardinals Promote Tre Richardson III to AA in Busy Day of Moves

It's been a good year, to say the least, for the St. Louis Cardinals.

There are few things that haven't gone right for the club. JJ Wetherholt looks like a legit star already, despite the fact that he's a rookie. Jordan Walker is having a bounce-back season for the ages and finally looks like the elite prospect the club expected to see over the last few years. Michael McGreevy is having a breakout year. Dustin May looks like a steal. The Cardinals are eight games above .500 right now and would have the No. 1 National League Wild Card spot if the season were to end today. The list goes on and on.

It has been an incredible season for St. Louis and those good times extend down to the minor leagues as well. Cardinals No. 3 prospect Joshua Báez has gotten the most buzz of any prospect still down in the minors in St. Louis' system, thanks in large part to his 19 homers and 51 RBIs in just 61 games played. Another guy who has turned heads recently is 24-year-old infielder Tre Richardson III. He isn't ranked in the team's top-30 prospects right now, but he has been on a heater. He was named as the Midwest League Player of the Week last week and now is moving up. The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that Richardson is moving up to Double-A Springfield.

The Cardinals Have Had A Lot Go Right In 2026

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

"RHP Ryan Murphy has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Brandt Thompson has been transferred from Memphis to Springfield. INF Tre Richardson III has been transferred from Peoria (A+) to Springfield. RHP Nelfy Ynfante has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Springfield. OF Jose Cordoba has been transferred from Springfield to Peoria.

"INF Sebastian Dos Santos has been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach. RHP Zeke Wood (A+) has been reinstated from the Restricted List and transferred to the FCL. OF Facundo Velásquez has been transferred from Palm Beach to the FCL. C Alex Birge (A) has been activated from the 7-day IL and transferred to the FCL."

RHP Ryan Murphy has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA).



RHP Brandt Thompson has been transferred from Memphis to Springfield.



INF Tre Richardson III has been transferred from Peoria (A+) to Springfield.



RHP Nelfy Ynfante has been transferred from Palm… — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) June 16, 2026

Richardson was on an insane run with High-A Peoria before getting the call. He played in 31 games and slashed .346/.434/.731 with a 1.165 OPS, 11 homers, 31 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. The promotion was well-deserved. He crushed six homers in his last 10 games alone before getting the call to Double-A.

This is yet another example of things going right for the Cardinals' organization. Richardson certainly wasn't a prospect on many fans' radars before the season and now he's just two steps away from the big leagues.