If you look at the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup, it actually looks very good heading into 2027, despite the fact that the club won just 77 games in 2026.

While this is the case, St. Louis arguably should be looking for more, if the price is right. One player the club should be watching closely is former Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Luis Robert Jr., for example.

If the 2027 season began today, here's what a projected lineup could look like.

1. JJ Wetherholt, 2B

2. Joshua Baez, LF

3. Ivan Herrera, DH

4. Jordan Walker, RF

5. Alec Burleson, 1B

6. Masyn Winn, SS

7. Blaze Jordan, 3B

8. Nathan Church, CF

9. Leo Bernal, C

The Cardinals Should Bring In Luis Robert

Sep 3, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, this lineup could be configured differently based on the opposing pitcher, or other things of that nature. But on paper, the Cardinals' lineup actually should be a strength, especially with a full season of Baez and Bernal in the mix.

The idea of targeting someone like Robert isn't a knock on Church. He had a very solid rookie year. While this is the case, Robert has had more success in the majors. The knock on Robert isn't his talent. It's his ability to stay on the field. But when he has been healthy, he has been good. This is a guy who is still just 29 years old. The upside is there. Back in 2023, Robert was an All-Star and bashed 38 home runs, drove in 80 runs and stole 20 bases. Plus, he slashed .264/.315/.542 in 145 games played. In 2020, he finished second in the Rookie of the Year Award race and won a Gold Glove Award.

Even in 2026, Robert played in just 61 games and was a 1.0 WAR player with a .707 OPS. Church had a .654 OPS in 142 games played with 1.7 wins above replacement. Even a down season from Robert was fairly close to Church's production and he has more upside. If Robert can be had for a one-year, cheap deal he'd give the Cardinals a boost in center field, if he can stay healthy. Which, of course, is a big if.

Think of a lineup like this, for example.

1. JJ Wetherholt, 2B

2. Joshua Baez, LF

3. Ivan Herrera, DH

4. Jordan Walker, RF

5. Alec Burleson, 1B

6. Masyn Winn, SS

7. Blaze Jordan, 3B

8. Luis Robert Jr., CF

9. Leo Bernal, C

The Cardinals went out and got Dustin May last offseason as a short-term option to then trade ahead of the trade deadline. Robert is someone who could fit that same description, although he's not a pitcher. Church would be an excellent fourth outfielder and then if Robert were to be moved, Church could move back to the starting job. Or, maybe we could even see someone like Josiah Ragsdale or Tai Peete ready to go by then.

Robert has upside and surely won't cost too much. He has the upside that should have Chaim Bloom's attention.