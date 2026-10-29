Four Cardinals Most Likely to Be Gone After 2026 World Series

With the World Series now officially over, the Major League Baseball offseason can really begin.

For the St. Louis Cardinals, their 2026 season ended back towards the end of September. Over the last month, the Cardinals have been planning and starting to get things in order ahead of the 2027 campaign. Now, the movement can begin. On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox and Athletics completed the first trade of the offseason with speedster Nate Eaton joining the Athletics.

Soon enough, it will be the Cardinals making moves. Now that the World Series is over, here are four players to watch who could have already played their final game in St. Louis.

Nolan Gorman — Infielder

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, it's time. The Cardinals have been waiting for Gorman's bat to get going in the majors since 2023. That year, Gorman was great. He hit 27 home runs and drove in 76 runs in his second season in the majors. But he just hasn't been able to get back to that level since. Third base is still up in the air. So, that technically could give him a path to more playing time. But the Cardinals would be better off if Blaze Jordan or Thomas Saggese got the playing time at the hot corner. Or, if they went out and added a short-term option before someone like Jesus Baez could take over. The Cardinals have seen enough.

Ryne Stanek — Relief Pitcher

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It actually would be good if Stanek were back in St. Louis in 2027. But he has a $6 million club option that certainly doesn't seem likely to be picked up. If it's declined and he goes to free agency, there's no way to know what will happen. He should have interest out there in the open market.

Ivan Herrera

Sep 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is bold, but it is also realistic. The Cardinals are loaded behind the plate and Herrera isn't great defensively. He's a bat-first player, but do the Cardinals want to continue to fill the designated hitter spot with him? Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Cardinals will explore deals around their catchers, including Herrera.

Cesar Prieto

Memphis’ Cesar Prieto (31) smiles with teammates in the dugout during the game between the Memphis Redbirds and Nashville Sounds at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tenn., on June 19, 2026. Memphis defeated Nashville 4-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prieto is just 27 years old. Realistically, the Cardinals don't need to cut ties with him. But he played in just 16 games and batted .079. He went 3-for-38. That's not going to cut it. In 2025, he played in three games and went 1-for-6. Offensively, he hasn't been able to get going in the majors.