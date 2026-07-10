JJ Wetherholt Becomes Highest-Paid Cardinals Player With $112M Reported Extension

The St. Louis Cardinals have their second baseman of the future after reportedly agreeing to a massive nine-figure extension with 23-year-old rookie JJ Wetherholt. Wetherholt has clearly impressed and earned the trust of the Cardinals' front office enough for them to extend him on a nine-year, $112.5 million contract with no options just 87 games into his rookie season.

St. Louis drafted Wetherholt in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB Draft. The young infielder quickly rose through the ranks of the Cardinals' farm system, opening this season on their big-league roster. Across the first 87 games of his career, Wetherholt has slashed .267/.362/.411 with 13 home runs and 36 runs batted in, tacking on 10 doubles and nine stolen bases as well.

Though Wetherholt didn't wind up earning the first All-Star selection of his career, he's clearly played well enough to earn his extension. Not only does this contract make Wetherholt the highest-paid player on St. Louis' roster, but it is also the largest contract extension that a Cardinals player has signed since Paul Goldschmidt's five-year, $130 million extension in 2019, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Cardinals locked down their star second baseman for the future

Feb 25, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (87) prepares for batting practice before a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's not shocking that the Cardinals wanted to get in and lock down their budding star this early. As a 23-year-old rookie, Wetherholt is playing better than many veterans across the league and is tied for 12th in all of baseball with 3.9 wins above replacement. The young infielder is excelling both at the plate and defensively.

The Cardinals were not supposed to have a great season this year after selling off multiple key players this offseason, including three-time All-Star hurler Sonny Gray, but are in the playoff picture as players like Wetherholt and Jordan Walker step up big. Even so, the team needs to be cautious as the trade deadline approaches.

The Cardinals are clearly ahead of schedule in their rebuild after selling off players this offseason, but should not let this lead them to spend big at the trade deadline. Instead, the team should pursue buy-low candidates or players on expiring contracts.

It would be impressive if the Cardinals managed to sneak into the playoffs, but the most important result of this season has been player development. Walker has taken a massive step forward, and Wetherholt has emerged as a future star for St. Louis. Extending Wetherholt was a great move for the Cardinals' future.

More MLB: Cardinals Finally Get Good News for Injured No. 12 Prospect Ixan Henderson