Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson Make Strong Case for Lars Nootbaar Extension

The St. Louis Cardinals begin the second half of the 2026 season on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They went 50-45 in the first half and exceeded all expectations.

They managed to do much of it without Lars Nootbaar, who was out until June recovering from double heel surgery. Since his return, he has hit .260/.355/.423 with three home runs, 12 RBI and a .778 OPS.

Nootbaar's contract expires at the end of the 2027 season, and he has even been listed as a trade candidate for the Cardinals if they sell at the deadline. However, former Cardinals pitchers Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson made a case for extending Nootbaar rather than trading him.

"If you're going to be good next year, you need Lars Nootbaar on your team," Lynn said. "I'm for extending Lars Nootbaar and making Lars the guy to help take this team into where you're going because I think that's who he is. He can play all three outfield positions and he's your leader. I think he's a guy that has to stay.

Why Cardinals should keep Lars Nootbaar

May 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think if he loves St. Louis, which I think all signs point to him enjoying it here, I think you have a real chance to sign a player who has had some injury history but when on the field has been very good for you, an extension makes a whole lot of sense, and I think it's going to be a situation where the team and the player are going to be pretty excited about it," Gibson said.

Nootbaar came up to the big leagues with St. Louis in 2021 and has been a fan favorite ever since. The Cardinals selected him in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

While the Cardinals do have Joshua Baez close to being ready, Nootbaar is the leader in the clubhouse, and though this is a young team, some veteran leadership is still needed, and that's where Nootbaar comes into play.

The Cardinals have to have somebody who can guide the younger players, but also keep the clubhouse loose and relaxed. The clubhouse vibes would certainly be different if the Cardinals were to get rid of Nootbaar, even if he can bring back a good return at the trade deadline.

It will be interesting to see what Chaim Bloom is thinking, but keeping Nootbaar around would be a net positive for St. Louis.