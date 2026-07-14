Lance Lynn Previews Cardinals' Second Half After Strong Start to 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals performed well above expectations in the first half of the 2026 season, going 50-45 and finishing just one game out of the third National League wild card spot. Now, the second half is approaching.

That will begin on Friday night as the Cardinals kick off a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. For the first time in several years, there is excitement in St. Louis as they look towards the future and see what may happen next. On Tuesday, former World Series champion Lance Lynn shared his thoughts on what Cardinals fans can expect in the second half.

"I think you're looking at a team in general that has played above expectations, and they just keep doing it, so now I think we're starting to see what we should expect from them," Lynn said.

"All and all I think the first half was a huge success, and I'm looking forward to seeing how they come back after the break, what it looks like, what they're ideas are going to be. Now, after the break we get to regroup and see what we're made of and what that push looks like. It's a difference down the stretch when you go for it and you're trying to make playoff pushes. They've put themselves in a good spot to do that, so I think all fans should be excited for that."

"You're looking at a team that has played above expectations."



Lance Lynn says the Cardinals' first half was a huge success and explains why he's excited to see what the second half has in store. pic.twitter.com/0C8zUxlNd1 — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) July 14, 2026

Lance Lynn expects big things for Cardinals in second half

Apr 14, 2014; Milwaukee, WI, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn (31) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. The Cardinals won 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have a lighter schedule in the second half than they did in the first half. There are still some tall tasks, such as matchups against teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees.

But compared to the first half, it shouldn't be quite as hard. The second half is where things fell apart for St. Louis last year, but Lynn clearly believes that there is something special in the air for this team.

20 years after their 2006 title, the Cardinals are playing with more conviction and purpose, and as long as they are able to keep that going, they could be a threat in the second half.

This could also lead to them making moves in the buying direction at the trade deadline rather than selling, but that ultimately depends on what Chaim Bloom thinks is necessary. It's important for the Cardinals to stay focused on their goals, but a playoff push would bring a lot of excitement back to the ballpark.