Cardinals 26-Year-Old Slugger Earns First Career All-Star Selection

The St. Louis Cardinals' success has been one of the biggest surprises across the league this season, and one of their top players is receiving the recognition he deserves.

Expectations were not high for St. Louis heading into this season after the team sold off multiple star players during the offseason. Still, the team is sitting right on the edge of making the playoffs going into the All-Star break after getting an important series win against the Atlanta Braves. With the Cardinals expected to be in more of a rebuilding year this season, multiple young players have had the opportunity to play a larger role, and it's paid off big for the team.

JJ Wetherholt has impressed enough in his rookie season to reportedly earn himself a nine-figure contract extension, which makes him the Cardinals' highest-paid player. At the same time, 24-year-old Jordan Walker has taken a massive step forward in his development and was named an All-Star.

Ivan Herrera will replace Shohei Ohtani in the All-Star Game

Jul 2, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker isn't the Cardinals' only player who will be participating in the All-Star Game this season, as he'll be joined by reliever Riley O'Brien and Iván Herrera, who the MLB announced will be replacing Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

St. Louis signed Herrera as a 16-year-old undrafted free agent in 2016, and he has picked up right where he left off after his breakout season last year as one of the most impactful batters in the Cardinals' lineup. The 26-year-old slugger is slashing .251/.384/.395 with 11 home runs and 40 runs batted in this season, tacking on a career-high 14 doubles as well, and opened up on what it felt like to be named an All-Star for the first time.

"It's a dream," Herrera said, per the Associated Press. "Everybody thinks about going to an All-Star Game. You just can't describe the feelings. I'm just excited for it and trying to take it all in right now."

Herrera and the rest of the Cardinals team have exceeded expectations this season, making the upcoming trade deadline even more interesting. Heading into this season, St. Louis was not expected to make a splash, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see the Cardinals add at the deadline, given how close they are to reaching the playoffs. Either way, it's great to see how well some of St. Louis' players are developing.

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