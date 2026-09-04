Cardinals Announce 2027 Spring Training Schedule Amid Lockout Concerns

The St. Louis Cardinals have been an interesting team to watch this season, but they might be a little more exciting in 2027 after year one of a rebuild. However, one thing that could put that on hold is a potential lockout.

The CBA expires on December 1, and if no new agreement is reached by the end of that day, a lockout will take place, which threatens the entire 2027 season. However, assuming a lockout can be avoided or not impact spring training too drastically, there is still a schedule for February and March. The Cardinals announced theirs on Friday.

Our 2027 Spring Training schedule is here! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/5HoObFHJic — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 4, 2026

Cardinals announce 2027 spring training schedule

Sep 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) reacts after scoring a run on an RBI single hit by catcher Leo Bernal (not pictured) against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (not pictured) during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals will mostly play the Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals and New York Mets in spring training, given that all four squads are relatively close to one another at that time of year, but their first game will be on Friday, February 19 as the visiting team, as they share a spring training complex with the Marlins.

On February 21, they'll face the Atlanta Braves on the road and continue that road trip with a game against the Boston Red Sox the next day. The Red Sox will come to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on March 2, and after a day off on March 3, the Braves will make their way towards the Cardinals for a game on the 4th. All other games are going to be against the Astros, Nationals, Mets and Marlins.

They'll have a split-squad day on March 20. They'll play at home against the Marlins, while another squad will go and face the Nationals. Grapefruit League play wraps up on March 21, and the Cardinals will face the Astros that day before breaking camp.

Assuming a lockout can be avoided or resolved in time, the Cardinals will open the regular season on the road against the Cincinnati Reds on March 25. That will be a three-game series.

But the expectation is that the lockout will last quite some time, so it's very possible that the entire spring training schedule gets completely wiped out due to the work stoppage.

For now though, this is what the schedule for spring training is going to look like. It could obviously change at the drop of a hat considering where things are between the owners and players in negotiations. It should be interesting to see how everything plays out in the offseason and if a lockout can be avoided.