Cardinals $260 Million Star Teased As Trade Option For Division-Rival Brewers
The St. Louis Cardinals will attract many teams looking to fill roster holes this winter as the 11-time World Series champions hit the reset button.
It's known that St. Louis will be active in this offseason's trade market after Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced the front office's plans to reduce payroll.
With several stars being mentioned as potential trade candidates, a fan favorite has been linked to the National League Central-rival Milwaukee Brewers in a stunning blockbuster.
"On the trade market, the retooling Cardinals have a fascinating option in all-world defender Nolan Arenado, but would they deal within the division?" MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote Friday when discussing third baseman options for the Brewers this winter.
Arenado has batted .285 with 761 extra-base hits, including 341 home runs, 1132 RBIs, and a .857 OPS throughout his 12-year career, during which he played for the Colorado Rockies and Cardinals.
The five-time Silver Slugger endured one of the worst seasons of his career at the plate in 2024 but a player with his pedigree can't be counted out just yet.
Unfortunately, Arenado has a no-trade clause in his contract, keeping him at bay through 2027. However, the Cardinals will seek to trade him if the eight-time All-Star agrees.
It's tough to imagine the Cardinals shipping their most beloved player to the division-rival Brewers, who have won the NL Central two years in a row.
According to Spotrac, Arenado is due roughly $52 million over the next three seasons. It's doubtful the small-market Brewers would be willing to add his contract to their payroll. The Cardinals would love to relinquish the 10-time Gold Glove defender's salary, but they might need to find a suitor with more capital to trade with.
