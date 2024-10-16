Yankees Should Pursue Blockbuster For Cardinals $260 Million Star To Fill 2025 Void
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a rebuilding phase and notable players won't be safe from having their names dropped on the trade block table.
Granted, the decision must be mutual if a star, such as Sonny Gray, is traded. However, with multiple Cardinals stars having committed to St. Louis in hopes of winning a World Series, it's hard to imagine why they would stay with the impending reset.
It's possile the New York Yankees may look to poach the most beloved member of the Cardinals lineup this winter as they search to fill an impending void in the infield.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who had the most purchased jerseys out of any St. Louis player in 2024, could be a logical trade option for the New York Yankees this upcoming offseason as they decide on second baseman Gleybor Torres' future with the organization.
How would the uncertainty of a Yankees second baseman's future impact Arenado? Well, Torres is an impending free agent and it's possible New York would rather have All-Star utility man Jazz Chisolm Jr. occupy his position.
Chisolm is more comfortable playing second base than third, where he has been positioned since the Yankees traded for him at this summer's deadline.
So, if the Yankees neglect to re-sign Torres this winter, they could move the more talented Chisolm to second base and pursue a trade for 10-time Gold Glove defender Arenado to fill the void at third.
Arenado has batted .285 with 761 extra-base hits including 341 home runs, 1132 RBIs and a .857 OPS throughout his 12-year career between his time playing for the Colorado Rockies and Cardinals.
The six-time Platinum Glove defender is signed with St. Louis through 2027 and has a complex contract that could suffocate the Cardinals' rebuild efforts.
With Arenado coming off the worst season of his career at the plate, the Bronx Bombers likely wouldn't have to surrender much to acquire him. At the end of the day, Arenado is a potential future Hall of Fame third baseman who could quickly turn things around, especially if he were to join a legitimate World Series contender, such as the Yankees.
