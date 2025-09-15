Cardinals All-Star Named Finalist For Roberto Clemente Award
September 15 is always a special day in Major League Baseball, as the league celebrates the life and legacy of Pittsburgh Pirates great Roberto Clemente. Clemente was obviously a Hall-of-Fame level player and was ultimately enshrined immediately following his tragic death, but he is best known for his humanitarian efforts. Each year, MLB honors the player who best represents Clemente's legacy with the Roberto Clemente Award.
Each team in the league has one nominee. The St. Louis Cardinals have had the most winners of the award in the history of baseball, including Ozzie Smith, Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, Carlos Beltran and Adam Wainwright.
MLB.com recently revealed each team's nominee, and for the Cardinals, it was All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan.
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan Nominated For Clemente Award
"Donovan supports many charitable organizations and causes that support local families that are in need, but his most recognizable efforts come from his time with military veterans. As the son of a U.S. Army Deputy Commander, Donovan has always been active with veteran groups, including donating to the Veterans Community Project, advocating for Team Red, White & Blue and The Kaufman Fund. In 2024, Brendan was honored with the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award, which recognizes MLB players who demonstrate extraordinary support for military servicemembers and veterans."
Donovan has been instrumental in the Cardinals miraculously remaining in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. The 28-year-old is hitting .279/.348/.406 with 10 home runs, 46 RBI, a 2.3 WAR and a .755 OPS.
However, the All-Star second baseman and former Gold Glove winner has been very active in the St. Louis community with his charitable efforts. He has become a fan favorite in St. Louis, and he has certainly been an impactful player, both on and off the field.
Fans can vote for the Clemente Award winner through September 28, the last day of the regular season. The winner of the award is typically announced during the World Series, which will begin on October 24.
Donovan certainly has a strong case to be named the Clemente Award winner. If he wins it, it will mark at least one bright spot in what has been a very difficult season for the Cardinals and their fans.
It will be interesting to see if Donovan is able to win this award and join elite Cardinals company.
More MLB: St. Louis Cardinals Facing Significant $31 Million Question