Cardinals Finally Record Win At Yankees Stadium After Ending Prolonged Losing Streak
The St. Louis Cardinals earned their first victory in the Bronx since before the new stadium was built after defeating the New York Yankees in a nailbiting 6-5 victory Saturday afternoon.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson threw one of his best games of the season against the dangerous Yankees lineup to help St. Louis record its first win at Yankees Stadium since game five of the 1964 World Series.
Gibson only gave up one earned run on five hits, six strikeouts and zero walks in seven innings pitched -- that is, of course, the modern-day Gibson starting pitcher and not Cardinals Hall of Fame hurler Bob Gibson, who coincidentally was St. Louis' starter for the club's last win in the Bronx.
The offense came through for the Cardinals, helping Gibson earn his first win since his start on July 7 against the Washington Nationals, when his ERA was still below 4.00.
Since then, the veteran hurler has bumped that average to 4.39 with a 134-to-56 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .256 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 147 2/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
It was great to see the Cardinals' offense come alive, with St. Louis second baseman Brendan Donovan's three-run blast in the top of the fourth inning being the game's difference maker.
Two of the Cardinals' most vital hitters -- Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt -- both recorded hits and continued to show signs that they've finally emerged from a never-ending hitting slump.
Will St. Louis pull it off and sneak out an improbable series win by defeating the American League-leading Yankees on Sunday?
