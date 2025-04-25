Cardinals Insider Criticizes Organization For Lack Of Bullpen Depth
The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a rough start in 2025. They recently finished a 1-6 road trip against the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves and return home 10-15 on the year.
The main culprit for their struggles has been their bullpen. Relievers such as Ryan Fernandez and JoJo Romero, who were success stories in 2024, have fallen apart. As such, the Cardinals are falling out of contention quickly.
Fans are frustrated with the team's front office and ownership group for failing to put together a winning product. On the latest episode of the "Cardinal Territory" podcast, Katie Woo of The Athletic dug into the front office for the lack of bullpen depth.
"The problem here is that there isn't a viable solution and there has not been one, and the organization, the front office just let it happen as part of their transition season," Woo said.
"I'm all on board with what they're doing here. You need to know what you have in guys so you know whether they're going to build on. Are these people that you can build around? Are these players that can be part of your future? Relievers don't necessarily fall under that bucket for me."
The Cardinals made only one free agent addition, that being the signing of right-hander Phil Maton. Maton has been their best reliever thus far, but the Cardinals had chances to add other relievers and at least put together a respectable team.
Now, the bullpen has run out of gas, and St. Louis finds themselves losing control of their season. It will be interesting to see what they do between now and the trade deadline. They could try and add a reliever before then, but they may be forced to sell at this year's deadline.
