Cardinals Predicted To Hold Onto $55.75 Million 2x All-Star Post Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are treading water at the moment. After a red-hot May, they have come back down to earth in June and are seven games back in the National League Central.
They might end up being sellers after all, which is what they were expected to do at the start of the 2025 season.
There are plenty of veterans on expiring contracts St. Louis could look to trade. One of them is starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, who will have to decide whether to use his no-trade clause to stay or go to a contending team.
FanSided's Christopher Kline predicts Mikolas will stay in St. Louis post-deadline.
"It feels like the 36-year-old is starting to run out of gas. Plenty of contenders will take interest in Mikolas as a cheap depth option, as durable starting pitching has never been more of a premium asset in MLB. We don't know if the Cardinals will actually bite the bullet and execute a trade, however," Kline wrote.
Ultimately, it isn't up to the Cardinals whether Mikolas stays or goes. Even if they decide to shop him, he has the final say thanks to his no-trade clause, and he used that no-trade clause to stay in St. Louis last offseason when they were shopping certain veterans, much like Nolan Arenado.
So, even if the Cardinals are out of contention, Mikolas could decide he wants to remain in St. Louis for the rest of 2025. We'll see if he decides to use his no-trade clause or waive it.
