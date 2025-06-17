Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Predicted To Hold Onto $55.75 Million 2x All-Star Post Deadline

This Cardinals pitcher will likely remain in St. Louis through 2025.

Curt Bishop

Jun 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are treading water at the moment. After a red-hot May, they have come back down to earth in June and are seven games back in the National League Central.

They might end up being sellers after all, which is what they were expected to do at the start of the 2025 season.

There are plenty of veterans on expiring contracts St. Louis could look to trade. One of them is starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, who will have to decide whether to use his no-trade clause to stay or go to a contending team.

FanSided's Christopher Kline predicts Mikolas will stay in St. Louis post-deadline.

"It feels like the 36-year-old is starting to run out of gas. Plenty of contenders will take interest in Mikolas as a cheap depth option, as durable starting pitching has never been more of a premium asset in MLB. We don't know if the Cardinals will actually bite the bullet and execute a trade, however," Kline wrote.

Ultimately, it isn't up to the Cardinals whether Mikolas stays or goes. Even if they decide to shop him, he has the final say thanks to his no-trade clause, and he used that no-trade clause to stay in St. Louis last offseason when they were shopping certain veterans, much like Nolan Arenado.

So, even if the Cardinals are out of contention, Mikolas could decide he wants to remain in St. Louis for the rest of 2025. We'll see if he decides to use his no-trade clause or waive it.

More MLB: Should Cardinals Promote Red-Hot 23-Year-Old To Add Spark?

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/St. Louis Cardinals Around MLB