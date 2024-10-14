Cardinals $260 Million 'Nightmare Contract' Might Cripple Rebuilding Efforts
The St. Louis Cardinals hoped to avoid the inevitable rebuilding phase they're about to enter but after back-to-back seasons of disappointment, a reset is much-needed.
Rebuilding is a foreign concept to Cardinals fans and this offseason could bring moves that further enrage the frustrated St. Louis fan base.
Sadly, the Cardinals have run out of options. The organization's next step is to reduce payroll but unfortunately, a fan favorite might restrain St. Louis' efforts.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado's contract was labeled a "nightmare" by Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer when discussing each team's most challenging signing to bear on the payroll.
Arenado is signed to an eight-year, $260 million deal that bonds him to St. Louis through 2027. With the Cardinals looking to reduce payroll, his contract will likely be on the trading table.
The 33-year-old's complex and expensive contract will be hard to sell after Arenado endured the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024.
The five-time Silver Slugger batted .272 with 39 extra-base hits including 16 home runs, 71 RBIs and a .719 OPS in 152 games played for the Cardinals this season.
Despite his proven track record, Arenado could be a hard sell. His high price tag and a noticeable downward trend in his performance over the last few seasons make him a significant liability on the payroll.
There's a chance the Cardinals won't get much in return if they decide to trade Arenado. It'll be interesting to see how desperate St. Louis is to remove their six-time Platinum Glove defender's contract from the payroll this offseason.
