Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals $260 Million 'Nightmare Contract' Might Cripple Rebuilding Efforts

St. Louis might have a significant liability on the payroll

Nate Hagerty

Sep 28, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) talks with the media after the Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers winning their 17th straight game and clinching a wild card spot in the postseason at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) talks with the media after the Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers winning their 17th straight game and clinching a wild card spot in the postseason at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals hoped to avoid the inevitable rebuilding phase they're about to enter but after back-to-back seasons of disappointment, a reset is much-needed.

Rebuilding is a foreign concept to Cardinals fans and this offseason could bring moves that further enrage the frustrated St. Louis fan base.

Sadly, the Cardinals have run out of options. The organization's next step is to reduce payroll but unfortunately, a fan favorite might restrain St. Louis' efforts.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado's contract was labeled a "nightmare" by Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer when discussing each team's most challenging signing to bear on the payroll.

Arenado is signed to an eight-year, $260 million deal that bonds him to St. Louis through 2027. With the Cardinals looking to reduce payroll, his contract will likely be on the trading table.

The 33-year-old's complex and expensive contract will be hard to sell after Arenado endured the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024.

The five-time Silver Slugger batted .272 with 39 extra-base hits including 16 home runs, 71 RBIs and a .719 OPS in 152 games played for the Cardinals this season.

Despite his proven track record, Arenado could be a hard sell. His high price tag and a noticeable downward trend in his performance over the last few seasons make him a significant liability on the payroll.

There's a chance the Cardinals won't get much in return if they decide to trade Arenado. It'll be interesting to see how desperate St. Louis is to remove their six-time Platinum Glove defender's contract from the payroll this offseason.

More MLB: Ex-Cardinals $56 Million Ace Labeled Top Tradable Hurler; Is Reunion Possible?

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News