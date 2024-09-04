Cardinals Superstar Could Be Re-Signed Despite Recent Narratives Saying Otherwise
The St. Louis Cardinals winter plans for free agency haven't been determined yet as the club is still fighting to make its way back into playoff contention.
With multiple contracts in question and Cardinals manager Oli Marmol's uncertain future, this upcoming offseason could bring major changes to St. Louis for 2025.
The Cardinals have a relatively young club but a few regressing veterans might need to go soon. However, one St. Louis slugger, who has struggled this year, might be worth re-signing after all.
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt becomes a free agent this offseason. After enduring arguably the worst season of his career at the plate, some think it's time for St. Louis to move on from the five-time Silver Slugger. However, his latest power surge might force the organization to bring him back for at least another year.
Goldschmidt batted .272 with 11 extra-base hits including four home runs, 14 RBIs and a .815 OPS in 25 games played throughout Aug. for St. Louis.
The soon-to-be 37-year-old has turned it up a notch in the second half of the season and as time goes on, Goldschmidt is beginning to play like he did during his 2022 National League MVP campaign.
St. Louis' chances of making the playoffs this season are dependent on Goldschmidt's success and he's continuing to thrive in September after logging a .500/.500/1.500 slash line with five extra-base hits including one home run and three RBIs in only three games played.
If Goldschmidt finishes the season strong, electing to re-sign him will certainly seem more appealing than before. The Cardinals already have his replacement but it'll be tough not to bring back a potential future Hall of Fame candidate -- especially if he's still showing signs that he can compete.
