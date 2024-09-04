Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Superstar Could Be Re-Signed Despite Recent Narratives Saying Otherwise

The St. Louis veteran is looking like his old self again

Nate Hagerty

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) high fives his teammates after scoring off a base hit in the ninth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) high fives his teammates after scoring off a base hit in the ninth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals winter plans for free agency haven't been determined yet as the club is still fighting to make its way back into playoff contention.

With multiple contracts in question and Cardinals manager Oli Marmol's uncertain future, this upcoming offseason could bring major changes to St. Louis for 2025.

The Cardinals have a relatively young club but a few regressing veterans might need to go soon. However, one St. Louis slugger, who has struggled this year, might be worth re-signing after all.

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt becomes a free agent this offseason. After enduring arguably the worst season of his career at the plate, some think it's time for St. Louis to move on from the five-time Silver Slugger. However, his latest power surge might force the organization to bring him back for at least another year.

Goldschmidt batted .272 with 11 extra-base hits including four home runs, 14 RBIs and a .815 OPS in 25 games played throughout Aug. for St. Louis.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old has turned it up a notch in the second half of the season and as time goes on, Goldschmidt is beginning to play like he did during his 2022 National League MVP campaign.


St. Louis' chances of making the playoffs this season are dependent on Goldschmidt's success and he's continuing to thrive in September after logging a .500/.500/1.500 slash line with five extra-base hits including one home run and three RBIs in only three games played.

If Goldschmidt finishes the season strong, electing to re-sign him will certainly seem more appealing than before. The Cardinals already have his replacement but it'll be tough not to bring back a potential future Hall of Fame candidate -- especially if he's still showing signs that he can compete.

More MLB: Cardinals' Oli Marmol's Ejection From Crucial Win Vs. Brewers Could Alter Season

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News