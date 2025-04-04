Cardinals Predicted To Host 'Entire Garage Sale' Of Blockbuster Trades This Summer
The St. Louis Cardinals were expected to complete several blockbusters over the offseason but might wait for this summer's trade deadline to do so.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced an organizational reset last fall, implying that significant payroll reductions were to be made by shopping several veterans' contracts through the trade market.
Despite Mozeliak's declaration, the Cardinals' front office didn't trade anyone from the payroll this past winter. Perhaps St. Louis will unleash a franchise-altering fire sale this summer.
"Nolan Arenado is going to be the only Cardinal singled out on this list but you would be correct to assume that he represents the potential for an entire garage sale in St. Louis," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Friday morning after listing Arenado as one of the league's top 2025 trade chips. "If the Cardinals move Arenado, chances are they'll burn it all down and try to unload basically everyone 30 or older. Ryan Helsley, Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz and Phil Maton are the impending free agents in that age tier."
Helsley and Fedde should've been dealt this past offseason, as both players on expiring contracts could've been traded at peak maximum value to help the Cardinals reel in a decent top prospect haul.
"Sonny Gray is owed $35 million in 2026 plus a $30M club option (or $5M buyout) for 2027," Miller continued. "Willson Contreras has up to three years and $54M left on his contract after this season. But the entire lot could be on the move in the name of getting younger and building toward the future."
Gray and Contreras invoked their full no-trade clauses last fall, preventing St. Louis from shopping either three-time All-Star's contract. Both veterans appear to be on board with the Cardinals' youth movement and show no signs of wanting to waive their right to dictate their future.
It's too early to predict whether the Cardinals will tear down their big-league roster this summer by trading multiple veteran stars. If St. Louis is competitive before the July 31st deadline, it's tough to imagine the front office further alienating the fan base by hosting an unwanted fire sale.
More MLB: Cardinals Top Prospect Promoted Following Slugger's Disappointing Injury Update