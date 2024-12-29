Cardinals Should Consider Reuniting With Former All-Star Hurler To Bolster Bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals are more interested in unloading talent than adding it this offseason as the 11-time World Series champions reset.
Reducing payroll is one of the Cardinals' top priorities this winter but St. Louis has yet to make any deals. Stars such as Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras invoked their no-trade clauses, limiting the franchise's options for shedding salary.
As time goes on, it's looking as if the Cardinals won't trade much this winter. Perhaps St. Louis should focus on retooling the bullpen, ensuring the club has a reliable relief core again in 2025.
"Yes, (Andrew) Kittredge pitched for the Cardinals last season," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Saturday. "And, yes, they could desperately use his grit and veteran savvy back in 2025. Kittredge, who was acquired in a trade with the (Tampa Bay) Rays last January, was one of the Cards' biggest standouts with his 37 holds, which ranked second in MLB and first in the National League.
The 34-year-old logged a 5-5 record with a 2.80 ERA, 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in 70 2/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
"Kittredge’s steady setup work allowed NL Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley to be used almost exclusively in ninth innings, and it paved the way for Helsley to post a club-record 49-save season," Denton continued. "Additionally, the 35-year-old Kittredge’s veteran leadership played heavily in the growth of Matthew Liberatore, JoJo Romero and Ryan Fernandez last season."
The three-headed monster of Romero, Fernandez and Kittredge as set-up men for closing pitcher Helsley was a force to be reckoned with this year.
It's starting to look like the Cardinals won't trade flamethrower Helsley this offseason, so re-signing Kittredge for another season would make sense.
