MLB Insider Discusses Oli Marmol's Job Security With Cardinals
In a season where the St. Louis Cardinals were projected to struggle, manager Oli Marmol has engineered a surprise success.
Marmol has positioned the Cardinals as unexpected playoff contenders in 2025.
Entering Thursday with a 44-37 record, the Cardinals sit just 3.5 games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs and are a half-game back in the National League Wild Card race.
This resurgence has shifted the narrative around Marmol, whose job security was in question as the organization braces for a front-office transition.
The Athletic’s Katie Woo recently discussed this situation on the Foul Territory podcast.
“I think it’s natural to be to call in the question, (with) a new front office coming in, if a new manager will change, as well,” Woo said.
“When you look at the last two years for the Cardinals, (they) just did not perform well, but I think Oli Marmol has done an incredible job managing so many different things that most managers don’t have to think about, because not only is he managing to win as many games as possible, he’s also managing for the long term longevity of the organization."
"There was no guarantee he’d be here after 2025," Woo continued. "Now, I think that is quickly changing, but nothing’s for certain. He’s done an exceptional job.”
Marmol’s tenure has been a rollercoaster. After a promising 2022 debut with a 93-69 record and an NL Central title, the Cardinals stumbled to a 71-91 finish in 2023, their worst in over three decades, followed by a 2024 season where they missed the playoffs by six games.
With Chaim Bloom set to take over as president of baseball operations in 2026, speculation has swirled about whether Marmol will survive the transition, especially with his contract running through 2026. Yet, Marmol’s ability to balance immediate competitiveness with long-term player development has silenced doubters.
The 2025 season was designed as a transition year, with a focus on developing young talent, such as Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, and Iván Herrera, while integrating veterans.
Marmol has adeptly juggled playing time, keeping young players on the developmental track while maintaining a cohesive clubhouse.
More MLB: Cardinals Star 'Wouldn't Mind Joining Old Friends' On Yankees Via Trade