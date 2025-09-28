MLB Writer Links Cardinals $75 Million Ace To Giants As Trade Rumors Swirl
The St. Louis Cardinals have secured their second losing season in the last three years and have missed the postseason for the third consecutive year. Sunday's season finale against the Chicago Cubs marks John Mozeliak's last day as president of baseball operations. Chaim Bloom will take over and begin the Cardinals rebuild, and that will likely include trading certain players away that contending teams may want.
Sonny Gray previously chose to remain in St. Louis despite the team taking a different direction. However, after they were eliminated on Wednesday night, Gray spoke in a different tone and went as far as to say he was willing to waive his no-trade clause.
Dave Litman of Baseball Rumors listed three potential destinations for Gray, and one of them was the San Francisco Giants.
Giants Listed As Landing Spot For Sonny Gray
"Buster Posey has been bold in re-making the Giants since taking over, and it doesn't seem like a big contract scares him off. They've made a couple of big additions on the hitting side over the past couple of years (Rafael Devers and Willy Adames), so adding a solid starter should be next on his to-do list. And Giants manager Bob Melvin was Gray's bossman in his first four seasons in the majors with the Oakland A's a decade ago, when he first established himself as an All-Star," Litman wrote.
Gray has one year left on the three-year, $75 million contract he signed with St. Louis back in November of 2023. He finished the 2025 season 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA in 32 starts and recorded 201 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings of work.
The three-time All-Star came to St. Louis hoping to play for a contender, but things haven't panned out so far, and if the Cardinals are going to rebuild, it might make sense for them to shop Gray, especially if he wants to play elsewhere.
He has some familiarity with San Francisco thanks to his days with the Oakland Athletics, and he could certainly give the Giants' rotation a boost as they try to bounce back from another disappointing season.
The 35-year-old may not bring back much in return for St. Louis. Any move to trade him would likely be done in an effort to clear some salary space for 2026.
It will be interesting to see where Gray ends up.
