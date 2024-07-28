Inside The Cardinals

Yankees, Dodgers Reportedly Seeking Potential Blockbuster Deal For Cardinals Star

St. Louis could be moving on from the Gold Glover

Aug 27, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) and third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Cardinals won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) and third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Cardinals won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high after Paul Goldschmidt's walk-off home run on Sunday despite the looming trade deadline hanging over their heads.

This time of year is both exciting and nerve-wracking for players. At any given moment, an available player could be told he's being traded and have to start over with a new team.

That difficult part of the game could soon be coming for a Cardinals asset who's reportedly drawing interest from a pair of big-market clubs.

"(Tommy) Edman continues to garner interest, with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees inquiring about his availability," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported on Sunday.

This is the second time Edman has been linked to the Dodgers in a potential deadline deal but it is the first for the Yankees, who recently traded for outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins.

Perhaps a deal is worked out in which the Cardinals acquire a starting pitcher and either the Dodgers or Yankees get a versatile switch-hitting utility man out of Edman.

The Cardinals signed Edman through 2025 to avoid arbitration but injuries have set him back so far that it looks like St. Louis can get by without him now after succeeding with other players occupying his positions.

With Edman being so expendable, it makes sense to shop him. If he can be used as a pawn to help the Cardinals land a coveted starter, then trading him could be worth it.

