Possible Cardinals Reunion With $130 Million Star Called 'Foolish'
One of the St. Louis Cardinals' top players is about to hit free agency.
Paul Goldschmidt's impending stint in free agency has been talked about consistently since before the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season even began. At one point, there were talks about a possible trade. At other points, it seemed a contract extension was within reach. Neither happened, and the two sides let the 2024 season play out.
Both have made it known on different occasions that they would like to continue their partnership beyond the 2024 season. Baseball is a business, though, and we will find out this winter if the two sides can come together on a new deal.
The 2024 campaign wasn't Goldschmidt's best, but he looked more like himself down the stretch and still performed well overall this season in comparison to other first basemen.
There really is no way to know what will happen, but FanSided's Zachary Rotman called a move to bring Goldschmidt back to St. Louis "foolish."
"Paul Goldschmidt, the player tied for the team lead with 21 home runs, is set to hit free agency," Rotman said. "Based on how his season has gone, it'd be foolish to bring him back, especially if he wants to be an everyday player. Nolan Gorman, the player with the third-most home runs on the team, is currently in the minors thanks to his struggles."
Goldschmidt may not have had a season up to his typical standards, but he still had 21 home runs and 60 RBIs. The grass isn't always greener on the other side.
More MLB: Cardinals Insider Suggests Blockbuster For Blue Jays' $250 Million Star