Red Sox Linked To Cardinals 2-Time All-Star 'Weapon' In Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox were linked to a St. Louis Cardinals two-time All-Star this week.
Boston, of course, just traded superstar slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.
The Red Sox now have some massive fiscal flexibility with which to target one or more star players to add to their young core.
Boston's chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will surely look to spend that money either before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline or in free agency (or both).
One name that could emerge as a prime candidate for Breslow is a dominant Cardinals closer whose contract is set to expire this winter, offering Boston a chance to add a proven weapon to their late-inning mix.
FanSided’s Drew Koch linked this player, Ryan Helsley, to the Red Sox this week.
“Ryan Helsley’s time on the St. Louis Cardinals could be over before the July 31 deadline, but the closer will be a free agent this coming winter," Koch wrote.
"Helsley is one of the hardest throwers in the game, and while his walk rate is a touch higher than most fans would like, he can be a weapon at the back end of the bullpen.”
Could Helsley be Boston's next closer? Aroldis Chapman has been excellent this year for the Red Sox, but he's also on an expiring contract, meaning his future in Boston is unclear.
Entering Sunday, Helsley was 3-0 with a 3.67 ERA and 14 saves in 27 appearances for the Cardinals. He was the 2024 National League Reliever of the Year.
While Helsley's ERA is higher this year than his career 2.83 mark, his ability to miss bats and lock down games remains undeniable.
Currently on an expiring one-year, $8.2 million deal, Helsley is likely to command a multi-year contract this offseason, potentially in the $12-15 million annual range, depending on market demand.
Competition from the classic, big-market teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies—each with deep pockets and bullpen needs—could drive up his price.
Still, Boston’s new boatload of cash from moving off Devers approach and Helsley’s fit as a high-strikeout closer make this a feasible move.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Move On From $15 Million Hurler In Yankees Trade