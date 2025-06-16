Inside The Cardinals

Yankees Look Like Geniuses Thanks To Ex-Cardinals Star

The former Cardinals star has completely flipped the script...

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals opted to move on from Paul Goldschmidt this past offseason and now he's in line to accomplish something he hasn't since 2022.

Goldschmidt has been incredible so far this season and is currently the leading vote-getter at first base in the American League ahead of the 2025 All-Star Game. The league announced updated results on Monday afternoon.

Goldschmidt has a slight lead over Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the top spot in the American League at first base. The Yankees slugger had 667,258 votes as of when MLB announced the latest update. Guerrero was just behind him with 614,726 votes.

The former Cardinals last made an All-Star team in 2022 with the Cardinals in the season in which he won the National League Most Valuable Player Award. He is worth of the selection this year for sure. He has played 70 games for the Yankees so far and has turned back to the clock to the tune of a .311/.371/.455 slash line, seven home runs, 31 RBIs, five stolen bases, 14 doubles, one triple, and 44 runs scored.

St. Louis first baseman Willson Contreras is currently eighth in the National League in All-Star voting at first base with 64,594 votes himself. The leading vote-getter in the National League at first base is Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers who has racked up 1,136,389 votes so far as of the release on Monday.

