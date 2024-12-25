3 Gifts Chicago Cubs Should Want for Christmas
The Chicago Cubs and their fans were highly disappointed with how the 2024 season unfolded, as the team won only 83 games for the second consecutive year.
Looking to change their fortunes, they made one of the biggest splashes of the winter.
The Cubs acquired star right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in exchange for third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and third base prospect Cam Smith. After that, the team traded Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees in what was essentially a salary dump.
Depth was added to their pitching staff and catcher spot with Matthew Boyd and Carson Kelly.
These moves, given the spending constraints of ownership, constitute “going for it” in Chicago currently.
What else could be done to help solidify them as contenders in the National League in 2025 and beyond?
Here are items that are on the Cubs’ Christmas list this year.
Kyle Tucker Extension
Acquiring a player of his caliber is always a worthwhile risk.
He could have a similar impact that Juan Soto had with the Yankees during his one year in the Bronx, but for a one-season rental, the price paid was steep.
Smith was a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft and has immense upside. To make this deal a clear win for Chicago, they need to do everything in their power to work out an extension with Kyle Tucker.
Scott Boras's clients normally don’t do such a thing, but the star has said he would be open to such an arrangement.
The Cubs need to test that and try getting a deal done to not have to deal with competition on the open market.
Youth Movement Emerges
One of the benefits of the two trades the team made was that it cleared at least one spot in their lineup for their young players. The one who could get the first shot is Matt Shaw, the top prospect in the organization and No. 22 in all of baseball.
He is one of seven players in Chicago's pipeline who are in the top 100 prospects in the sport, so an incredible youth movement is on the horizon. Six of them have already reached the MLB or have an ETA of 2025.
Seeing those young players succeed is something the team and fan base would love.
Their future would be bright with so many building blocks, and they could be aggressive making moves for established players who become available via trade.
Proven Bullpen Commodity
One of the Achilles’ heels for the Cubs in the early part of the 2024 season was their bullpen. The team could not consistently close out games, failing to piggyback off of successful starts by the rotation.
That changed as the year went on when almost the entire group was overhauled throughout the campaign. There are a few pieces locked into roles for 2025, as Porter Hodge looks like a future closer and Nate Pearson was excellent after coming over from the Toronto Blue Jays.
But, some of that money cleared by trading Bellinger should go back into the bullpen.
This is a group that could use some established options that can be deployed late in games. Going to the top of the market and landing someone such as Tanner Scott would be a huge boost.
Kyle Finnegan is another solid option with closing experience. Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez are two more pitchers with high-leverage experience who would look good in a Chicago uniform.