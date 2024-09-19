Chicago Cubs Breakout Prospect is Brother of San Diego Padres Infielder
The Chicago Cubs have a slate of prospects ready to hit the big leagues, but that will leave them with a need for more players in their farm system to step up.
One of those players might have already made themselves known, as the crew over at MLB.com named outfielder Alfonsin Rosario the farm's breakout player.
"The younger brother of San Diego Padres infielder Eguy Rosario, Rosario displayed some of the best all-around tools (well-above-average raw power and arm strength, plus speed) in the Chicago system during his first full pro season," said the writers.
The 20-year-old prospect is currently the No. 22 overall player in the Cubs farm system. He's the fourth-highest ranked outfielder. Both of those should be much higher by the time the first 2025 rankings come out.
Chicago will hope for the career of Rosario to come together quicker than that of his brother, who is still in the minor leagues at 25 years old after years of being a top 10 player in the Padres pipeline.
This was his first full season of play in the minor leagues and it was incredibly promising for that to be the case.
He was a sixth-round selection in the 2023 MLB draft out of high school in South Carolina.
Coming out of the draft he was expected to be someone that excelled in the outfield given his great speed and even better arm, but wasn't expected to do much at the plate.
He has a solid build at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds and will be expected to at least hit for some power. His athelticism at that size is hard to miss when watching him play.
The New Jersey native put together a dream of a first season considered where he was at coming into it.
While he didn't necessarily hit for average, he drew a good number of walks. He had 16 home runs and 73 RBI to go with 20 stolen bases.
When he gets bat to ball, things seem to go well. Over 40% of his hits went for extra bases. The problem with him right now has just been actually getting the bat on the ball, finishing in the top-five of the Carolina League with 147 strikeouts on the season.
His overall .230/.344/.423 resembles what the best-case scenario was thought to be coming out of high school.
Now, he will have to work on getting hits at a more consistent basis while cutting down on the strikeouts.