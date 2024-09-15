Chicago Cubs Have Influx of Infield Talent Coming Through Farm System
The Chicago Cubs farm system has some intriguing talent throughout, but it isn't exactly the most balanced group.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report looked through the farm systems around the MLB for each team's best player at each level. For the Cubs, all but one player was an infielder.
Reuter's list of players was as follows:
Triple-A: IF Matt Shaw
Double-A: 3B Cam Smith
High-A: SS Jefferson Rojas
Single-A: OF Alfonsin Rosario
Rookie: SS Fernando Cruz
Shaw is the top prospect for Chicago and has been floated as someone that could end up being a late season call up to the big league roster.
The third baseman has posted a .275/.370/.470 slash line in the minors this year and has looked solid since being called up to Triple-A. His bat is developing well and looks like he will be a solid glove at the hot corner.
Smith is the seventh-ranked player in the Cubs pipeline after being taken with the No. 14 overall selection in the 2024 MLB draft.
He's progressed very quickly through the farm system, making it to Double-A after just 27 games. He has a .318/.405/.636 slash line across the minors this year. He could potentially be a corner outfielder if Chicago wants his bat in the lineup with a log jam in the infield. His strong arm suits right field well.
Rojas sits just one spot behind at eighth in the farm system. He was an international signing from the Dominican Republic back in 2022 and looks like an interesting, speedy middle infielder. He's posted a .245/.310/.336 slash line with 21 stolen bases this year, which he has spent entirely with the High Single-A affiliate.
Most of his intrigue comes from a very strong arm and a promising bat.
Rosario has come along well since being taken in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB draft out of high school.
The 20-year-old is not expected to be much of a hitter, but has some incredible fielding tools thanks to a cannon of an arm.
He strikes out a whole lot, but has a .320/.344/.423 slash line thanks to 16 home runs and 18 doubles this year.
His brother, Eguy, plays for the San Diego Padres.
At just 17 years old, Cruz is already the 10th-best player on the Cubs farm. He hasn't had a productive start in rookie ball but possesses incredible traits.
He's also someone with family who made it to MLB as his cousin is former Chicago All-Star Starlin Castro.
This is an intriguing group of prospects, but does come with some overlap.
The Cubs may have some decisions to make on either position changes, or potential trades in the future.