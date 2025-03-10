Chicago Cubs Fan Favorite Embracing Exciting New Role as Season Approaches
It may not feel like it, but Ian Happ is now the longest-tenured member of the Chicago Cubs.
The title previously belonged to Kyle Hendricks, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels this offseason after 11 years with the Cubs.
That makes Happ, who debuted in 2017, the team's longest-tenured player. Incredibly, nobody's left from the legendary 2016 World Series champions.
Happ, who's 30 now and entering his ninth MLB season, has embraced his new leadership role with Chicago. He's emerged as a face of the franchise and feels lucky he's been able to spend his whole career with such a special organization.
"It's special. It's something that means a lot to me," Happ told Marquee Sports Network. "I've cherished this organization and the fanbase."
The former All-Star takes his leadership role seriously. He's committed to mentoring younger players, integrating newcomers and passing along the advice he learned from previous icons like Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and others.
Luckily for Happ, he doesn't have to shoulder the burden alone. He has help from other established stars like Justin Turner, Kyle Tucker and Dansby Swanson, so he's able to spread some of the leadership responsibilities around.
"We have a group that has a lot of guys in kind of a similar spot in their career," said the three-time Gold Glove winner. "Sort of able to help mentor along the young guys, get them up to speed and do whatever we can to make sure they're ready for Opening Day. That's our job, and I think there's a lot of us that take pride in that."
While young players are important, it's usually the veterans who set the tone and lead by example. Team culture and chemistry often revolves around them, for better or worse.
Fortunately for the Cubs, they seem to be in good hands with Happ leading the way.