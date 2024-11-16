Chicago Cubs Projected to Land Starting Pitcher for $54 Million Contract
The Chicago Cubs once again came up short of the MLB playoffs during the 2024 season.
While they played much better down the stretch than they did earlier on, they weren't able to work their way into the Wild Card.
Following yet another disappointing campaign, fans are hoping to see the Cubs get aggressive. They want to see Jed Hoyer and the front office swing big and bring more talent to Chicago.
Entering this winter, the Cubs have a few obvious needs.
They could use another big bat and they could also use a better closer. Bringing in another catcher to play alongside Miguel Amaya could be a need as well.
However, many of the rumors surrounding Chicago have come in a different area, with them being connected as a potential suitor for quite a few starting pitching options.
Looking at the names penciled into the 2025 rotation, the Cubs don't seem like a team that needs a starter since they currently have Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad, but elite arms are always something teams are looking to acquire.
Chicago is seen as a landing spot for multiple high-profile names on the market, and one again have been linked to a free agent starting pitcher, however, this time, the player they're connected to is not a huge name.
DeadSpin has shared a prediction that the Cubs will end up landing New York Mets free agent starter Luis Severino this offseason. They have projected the contract to end up being for three years and $54 million.
Severino is one of the more intriguing pitchers Chicago has been connected to since he's more affordable than names like Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell. Also, he's a much more attainable option, as he won't be one of the most sought after free agents on the market.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Mets, Severino made 31 starts. He ended the season with an 11-7 record to go along with a 3.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 2.7 K/BB ratio, and 182.0 innings pitched.
As a No. 4 or No. 5 rotation arm, Severino he be an elite addition.
The contract that they predicted would make sense for the Cubs.
This may not be the kind of "splash" that Chicago fans are hoping to see, but they would still have some room to make another impact move.
Severino may not end up being a target, but this is a move that would make a lot of sense if they truly want to add a starting pitcher.