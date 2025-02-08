Chicago Cubs Reportedly Offered Contract to Former Slugger of Crosstown Rival
The Chicago Cubs have an opening at third base on their MLB roster.
One player they were hoping to fill that hole has just signed elsewhere.
Yoan Moncada agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels worth $5 million. The switch-hitter also had some interest from the New York Yankees before landing with the Angels.
Moncada spent the beginning of his career with the Chicago White Sox. He played eight years on the south side of Chicago. In that time, the Cuban third baseman slashed .254/.331/.424 with an OPS+ of 107. He also slugged 93 home runs while driving in 339 RBI. In those eight seasons, Moncada had a career WAR of 14.1.
Unfortunately, the former top prospect has suffered from some injury problems lately.
He has totaled just 208 games played in the past three seasons combined. Those injuries are ultimately what kept the White Sox from re-signing him.
The Cubs were hoping Moncada would overcome those injuries in 2025 and stay in Chicago for a discounted price.
According to Francys Romero, they offered Moncada a one-year deal worth around $3 million.
The injuries are always a concern when it comes to Moncada. However, Chicago was willing to overlook his wounded history with a one-year cheap contract.
Moncada’s bat is the main reason for that since he is just an average fielder at the hot corner.
He has a career .963 fielding percentage at third base, and he is not going to make many flashy plays. Instead, he will field the routine balls while trusting his bat to keep him in the lineup.
The Northsiders are still interested in Alex Bregman, but he wants a long-term deal. The Cubs seem unwilling to budge and are looking to sign somebody more short term.
Matt Shaw seems to be the reason for the Cubs wanting a short-term solution to join Dansby Swanson on the left side of the infield.
Shaw was the 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Maryland. He has been very good in the minor leagues for the one-and-a-half seasons he has been there.
In 159 total games, the 23-year-old is batting .303 with 29 home runs, 99 RBI, 46 stolen bases and an OPS of .906. If he even comes close to replicating those numbers over a full MLB season, the Cubs will be happy.
Chicago missed on Moncada, but it is not a huge deal.
Whether it is Bregman or Shaw, the Cubs should have a good third baseman in 2025.