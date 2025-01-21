Chicago Cubs Top Free Agent Target Reportedly Nears Deal with Boston Red Sox
The Chicago Cubs are likely not going to land the top free agent remaining on the market according to a new report.
Earlier this month, shocking news emerged saying the Cubs were pursuing Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman if the two-time All-Star was willing to sign a short-term deal which contained opt outs similar to the contract which got Cody Bellinger to Chicago.
Further reporting clarified Bregman was not going to be interested in signing a deal which wasn't long term, likely removing the Cubs from the race barring something crazy.
On Tuesday, a new story surfaced from MLB insider Héctor Gómez stating Bregman signing a deal may be imminent in the coming days with a team who unsurprisingly isn't Chicago, instead opting for one of the favorites in the Boston Red Sox.
Ever since it became clear Bregman was likely not going to return to the Astros, the Red Sox have been seen as the clear frontrunner to sign him. Similarly to the situation with the Cubs had they acquired the slugger, there's a positional question due to Boston already possessing a franchise third baseman in Rafael Devers, but Bregman is good enough to justify signing him and figuring it out from there.
In the trade for Bregman's former teammate Kyle Tucker with Houston, Chicago sent their third baseman Isaac Paredes out of town, leading to a gap at the position. Top prospect Matt Shaw is presumed to slot in there, but if Bregman was being acquired it would have given the Cubs the flexibility to have Shaw begin his career at second base as well.
In reality, it doesn't seem Chicago was ever willing to make a serious competitive offer to Bregman, and Jed Hoyer all but confirmed that this week when he said the team expects to 'stay internally' to fill their need at the hot corner.
Having Shaw at third and keeping Nico Hoerner at second rather than trading him - something which was seen as a possibility earlier this offseason - is a sound strategy, but certainly not the aggressive, desperate to win now type mindset fans would be hoping for.
At the same time, Hoyer is clearly giving a major vote of confidence to the homegrown talent the Cubs have taken years to cultivate and develop, and if that vote pays off and Shaw is as good as advertised, nobody will be upset about not pursuing Bregman a couple of years down the line.