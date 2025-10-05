Cubs Name Starter For Must-Win NLDS Game 2 Against Brewers
The Chicago Cubs know that Game 2 of the National League Division Series is a must-win. So, they’re turning to their ace.
Shota Imanaga will start Game 2 on Monday evening, per the MLB.com probables page. Manager Craig Counsell also made the announcement during his off-day press conference.
Imanaga’s trip to the mound comes after Game 1 starter Matthew Boyd threw the fourth-shortest start in Cubs postseason history in Chicago's 9-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He allowed four hits, six runs — only two of which were earned — with a walk and a strikeout as he recorded just two outs. He threw 30 pitches, 21 of which were strikes, before he was pulled for Michael Soroka.
Chicago needs some length from Imanaga — and a win — before the series reverts to Chicago for Game 3 on Tuesday.
Shota Imanaga This Season
Imanaga made his postseason debut in the NL Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres. He started Game 2, which means he’ll take the ball on normal rest, unlike Boyd, who only had three days of rest before his start.
Imanaga took a no-decision against the Padres, as he threw just four innings. He allowed three hits, two runs and one home run. He walked two and struck out three. The Padres won the game to force a Game 3, which Chicago won.
In the regular season, he went 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA, as he missed more than a month with a hamstring injury. He made 25 starts, struck out 117 and walked 26 in 144.2 innings. Batters hit .218 against him and he finished with a 0.99 WHIP.
He was among the top rookies in the National League in 2024 after playing his career in Japan. He went 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 29 starts. He struck out 174 and walked 28 in 173.1 innings. He allowed batters to hit .225 against him and he had a 1.02 WHIP.
Chicago does get a break due to the schedule, as the NLDS series take the day off on Sunday before Game 2 on Monday. Each series gets a travel day on Tuesday before Game 3 on Wednesday. That could help the Cubs’ bullpen, which was overworked after Boyd left in the first inning of Game 1.
National League Division Series
(best-of-five)
No. 4 Chicago Cubs vs. No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers
Game 1: Brewers 9, Cubs 3, Saturday (Brewers lead series, 1-0)
Game 2: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, 8:08 p.m. CT, TBS/HBO Max
Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, 4:08 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max
Game 4: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Thursday, 8:08 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max (if necessary)
Game 5: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 11, 3:38 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.
