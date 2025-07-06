Cubs Reportedly Have Aggressive Deadline Mentality To Acquire Starting Pitching
The Chicago Cubs need help in their rotation.
Already without Justin Steele for the remainder of this season and much of the next, the loss of Jameson Taillon to the injured list is a huge blow for a unit that already didn't have much depth coming into the year when those two were healthy.
Getting Shota Imanaga back has been important, but if the Cubs are going to make a serious run in October, then adding some more high-end pitching should be their No. 1 target ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic (subscription required), that is the mentality the organization has right now.
"Even when Taillon was healthy, the Cubs were already planning to inquire about virtually every major-league pitcher who might get traded this month," wrote the insider.
That falls in line with what has been surmised about Chicago leading into this important period of the calendar, but hearing they are planning to be aggressive should create some confidence that something major will get done.
Of course, there are many in the fanbase who are jaded by the lack of aggressiveness shown by the ownership group in the past, something that has hamstrung president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer when it comes to truly competing with the rest of the contenders in the loaded National League.
But perhaps after seeing how well this season has gone thus far, ownership will change their tune.
While nobody should expect the Cubs' payroll to rival the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies or New York Mets when the calendar turns to August, allowing Hoyer to add players who have salaries that will push them over the luxury tax threshold could be the difference between getting back to the World Series or a disappointing early playoff exit.
Only time will tell in that regard.
Still, fans should be excited to hear Chicago seems to be ramping up for what could be a busy and exciting deadline.
