Cubs Reportedly Have Already Inquired About Two Marlins Aces
The Chicago Cubs have been running on fumes as of late with injuries and inconsistency in the starting rotation resulting in their NL Central lead beginning to narrow.
While the Cubs are getting some reinforcements back -- namely ace Shota Imanaga who returns this week -- they are also expected to make some real moves at next month's trade deadline in order to shore things up before what fans hope is a deep postseason run.
When it comes to names being pursued at the deadline, one has popped up more than anyone else for every team that needs a pitcher.
The pursuit of Miami Marlins star Sandy Alcantara from Chicago -- and just about everyone else -- is the story of baseball headed into July. But it seems like Jed Hoyer might be trying to get ahead of the game and beat other teams to the punch.
Though the Cubs have already been linked over and over again to Alcantara, one of baseball's most prominent insiders revealed this week that those phone calls are already being made to Miami, both for the former NL Cy Young winner and another underrated right-hander.
"...the Cubs, according to sources briefed on their plans, already are canvassing the market, making inquiries on Miami Marlins right-handers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, among many others," Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) wrote.
The fact Chicago is already trying to land pitching help is not much of a shock, however, it is a significant development.
If Alcantara proves to be too pricey -- a reality which could even be likely -- Edward Cabrera could be a wonderful consolation prize.
Having the best season of his career with a 3.78 ERA in 13 starts, the 27-year-old has three additional arbitration years after 2025 and seems to be blossoming into a quality starter right now.
Cabrera would cost significantly less than Alcantara and could still give the rotation the boost it needs.
With that being said, there's not a pitcher on the market outside of Alcantara who would stoke the kind of excitement that Miami's ace would in a trade.
As the deadline creeps closer and closer and the calendar prepares to turn to July, the Cubs are lurking and look ready to pounce, determined to upgrade their pitching staff by any means necessary.
If Chicago can make the kind of improvements they have been linked to, 2025 could be a very special year in the Windy City.
