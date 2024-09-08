Final Chicago Cubs Top 30 Prospect Rankings Show Depth in Minor Leagues
Baseball America’s last Chicago Cubs Top 30 prospect list of the season provided a glimpse of just how deep the organization is right now.
For instance, infielder Pedro Ramirez moved into the Top 10 at No. 10 thanks to a terrific minor league season that saw the 20-year-old improve his numbers at High-A South Bend.
The Venezuela native has put together a slash line of .285/.349/.383/.732 in 115 games, with four home runs and 47 RBI.
He’s just outside of the organization’s most recognizable prospects, who dominate the rest of the Top 10.
Five of their top six prospects are not only at Triple-A Iowa but are among the Top 100 prospects in baseball, a list Baseball America released earlier this week.
That starts with right-hander Cade Horton (No. 44 overall), who is out for the season with an injury but is expected to compete for a rotation spot next spring. After this last year’s first-round pick, infielder Matt Shaw (No. 45), who is making a case to be the Cubs’ future third baseman and participated in this year’s MLB Futures Game.
Outfielder Owen Caissie (No. 54) has been with Iowa all season and only an injury kept him out of this year’s Futures game. He’s expected to compete for a Major League job next spring. Shortstop Jefferson Rojas (No. 59), like Ramirez, is at South Bend and has put together an impressive third year of pro baseball.
After that, it’s catcher Moises Ballesteros (No. 66) and outfielder Kevin Alcantara (No. 79), who were promoted to Iowa earlier this season. Infielder James Triantos — who replaced Caissie at the Futures Game and was recently promoted to Iowa — is just outside the Top 100 and is the Cubs’ No. 7 prospect.
This year’s first-round pick, third baseman Cam Smith, is at No. 8 and has already been promoted from Class-A Myrtle Beach to South Bend. Infielder Fernando Cruz, an international signee who spent his first pro season in the Dominican Summer League, was ranked No. 9.
The next tier of prospects includes outfielder Alexander Canario at No. 11, who made his MLB debut last year, right-handed pitcher Cole Mathis at No. 12 and right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell, another fast-rising prospect who was ranked No. 13. After pitcher Michael Arias at No. 14, right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins was No. 15 as he has played at three different tiers of the Cubs’ system this year.
First baseman Matt Mervis was No. 16, followed by shortstop Luis Vasquez (No. 17), right-handed pitcher Will Sanders (No. 18), third baseman B.J. Murray (No. 19) and right-handed pitcher Brody McCullough (No. 28).
The rest of the Top 30 included shortstop Cristian Hernandez, catcher Pablo Aliendo, left-handed pitcher Drew Gray, first baseman Haydn McGeary, shortstop Ty Southisene, right-handed pitcher Kohl Franklin, outfielder Alfonsin Rosario, outfielder Brett Bateman, outfielder Brennen Davis and right-handed pitcher Jack Neely.