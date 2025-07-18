Insider Reveals Shocking Possible Free Agent Destination for Cubs Star Kyle Tucker
When the Chicago Cubs made a blockbuster trade to acquire star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, they knew they were only guaranteed one year of his services.
Regardless of how well this season goes, Tucker could choose to hit the open market in the winter, and there would be no shortage of interested parties waiting for him if he got there.
Writing in The Athletic (subscription required), MLB insider Ken Rosenthal speculated that one quite surprising team could be in play to make a big bid and land Tucker— the Tampa Bay Rays.
"The thought might not be as preposterous as it sounds, depending upon how much [new owner Patrick] Zalupski is willing to spend on players after plunking $1.7 billion or so for the team," Rosenthal wrote. "Tucker, 28, is a native of Tampa... And even under owner Stuart Sternberg, they’ve occasionally tried to go big in free agency, most notably during the 2021-22 offseason when they reportedly offered Freddie Freeman six- and seven-year deals in the $140 million to $150 million range."
It's true the Rays are a historically low-spending, small-market team, but they have also handed out some high-priced contracts before and were in pursuit of some notable names.
However, this also means that if teams as far down the typical payroll rankings such as Tampa Bay are in play for Tucker, the Cubs have to do everything they can to avoid the superstar making it to free agency this winter.
During MLB All-Star weekend, Tucker was asked about the idea of staying in Chicago for the long haul, and replied with a simple, "Yeah, why not?"
The idea to stay is appealing to the lefty slugger given Chicago's standing as an elite baseball town and the success he's experienced this season at both the individual and team levels.
But as a top free agent, it's never that simple.
The unwritten rule for elite free agents to do their fellow players a favor by going for as much money as possible weighs heavily on these decisions, and the Cubs have not typically been a franchise willing to pay that top dollar the way the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers have.
However, if there was ever an opportunity to break that rule, it's this time with Tucker.
Chicago gave up a lot to get him, and it would be shrewd to alleviate the pressure that comes with this year being possibly the only one he'll be with the team as the postseason draws nearer.
Losing out on Tucker would be one thing, but if it happened because the Cubs were outbid by the Rays, that would be a travesty.
