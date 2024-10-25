Latest Contract Prediction for Chicago Cubs Target Is Something They Must Avoid
The rumors about the Chicago Cubs' interest in Pete Alonso don't come as much of a surprise anymore. The slugger was viewed as a fit for the Cubs over the past two years, and with him hitting the market, he could be a player they pursue.
While signing Alonso, from an offensive standpoint, would be ideal, there are reasons to avoid him.
The biggest reason is his contract, as the slugger could be looking at a potential $200 million deal. If that figure falls between $130 to $155, Chicago should likely give Scott Boras a call.
If it gets past the $175 mark, all bets should be off. If they want to spend that amount of money, doing so on multiple hitters instead of Alonso would be the better decision.
Unless Juan Soto could be had, it should be more of a collective effort rather than signing one hitter.
Alonso might've raised his price in the postseason, performing in big moments.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic was the latest to suggest he did just that, predicting him to sign a seven-year, $204 million deal.
"Pete Alonso’s value spiked after he performed this postseason in the biggest moments, including hitting three opposite-field home runs during the Mets’ magical run. He’s beloved in New York and the feeling is mutual. I think a return to the Mets is inevitable, but several contending teams would love to have his 40-homer bat in the middle of their lineups."
AAV is important to consider in these moments, and while $29.1 million wouldn't be outrageous, that's still $29.1 million for each campaign that could be better spent.
Nonetheless, Alonso is a very good hitter. There's a reason he's looking at $200 million, and with Boras as his agent, it wouldn't be shocking to see that come true.
Boras had a brutal offseason for his clients last winter in comparison to what the industry expected, so he might be looking to make all of the money he lost last winter this time around.
Alonso is one of his top clients, and the Florida native already declined a big offer from the New York Mets.
Boras clearly believed he was worth more, so that doesn't exactly help the Cubs getting him at a decent price.
When hitters finish with 34-plus home runs in every full season they've played, they often get paid.
Alonso will be the next one to benefit from that.