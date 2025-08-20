Nico Hoerner's One-Word Reaction On Willi Castro's Throw Says Everything
If the Chicago Cubs were going to make a charge at the NL Central title after their archrivals in the Milwaukee Brewers got red-hot to take a commanding lead, then their massive five-game matchup that got underway on Monday needed to be won.
The opener didn't go their way, and based on how both teams have been playing as of late, that result didn't provide much confidence that the Cubs were going to be able to make a dent in their deficit against an opponent that has had their number.
But the doubleheader on Tuesday changed that sentiment, with Chicago winning both contests in what were hard-fought games to make the gap between the two be seven games with another two matchups remaining to finish this set.
Cubs fans were treated to some electric plays during that full day of baseball, including some career firsts from star prospect Owen Caissie who recorded his first MLB RBIs before hitting his first major league home run.
However, it was in Game 2 of the doubleheader where trade deadline addition Willi Castro made a jaw-dropping throw from right field to catch Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick at home after he tried to tag up from third base.
During this incredible stretch by Milwaukee, they have put together comeback victories time and time again by producing late-game magic. And with the score being 4-1 with one out and runners on first and third in the top of the seventh inning, Chicago could have fallen victim to that magic.
Instead, Castro made an incredible throw from right to end the inning without any runs being given up, a huge moment in this contest that ultimately allowed the Cubs to leave Wrigley Field with a victory in both legs of the doubleheader.
Nico Hoerner knows how important that play was to getting Chicago into the winner's circle, and his one word response when asked about Castro's throw said everything anyone needs to know about how impressive that play was.
Nico Hoerner Has One-Word Response To Willi Castro's Throw
"Oof," he said immediately when on 670 the Score.
Hoerner -- who has a Gold Glove Award to his name in 2023 and plays next to a perennial Gold Glover in Dansby Swanson -- is no stranger to seeing elite defensive plays, especially because the Cubs' front office has an ethos of putting together the best possible defensive unit they can.
The star second baseman gave some more insight into the electric by Castro and how impressive his new teammate has been, stating, "It was just such a perfect throw. And we've seen glimpses of his talent and his versatility, but just the raw arm strength he has at every position is incredibly impressive."
Hopefully the Cubs can build upon what took place on Tuesday and win the final two contests of this important set. Because if they do, then the lead will be down to just five games all of a sudden, which is more than reachable with a month-and-a-half to go in the season.
