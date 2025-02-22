Top 5 Chicago Cubs Hitters and Pitchers To Watch During Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs are among the most interesting teams of the 2025 season. They are coming off back-to-back 83-79 campaigns, meaning they are on the cusp of being a playoff team. Then they added difference makers this offseason, with another home grown one on the way.
Now that spring training games are happening around the league, let's take a look at five Cubs players to keep an eye on this spring.
Third Baseman, Matt Shaw
Chicago selected Shaw with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He'll enter 2025 among the favorites to win the National League Rookie of the Year.
He's expected to win the third base job for the Cubs, but that is not a foregone conclusion. That makes spring training very meaningful for Shaw, who is projected to be one of the faces of the franchise sooner than later.
Right Fielder, Kyle Tucker
Tucker is new to Chicago, but he's a well established, high-quality player that's averaged a 5.3 bWAR over the last four seasons. The Cubs acquired him to be the centerpiece of their offense.
The 28-year-old is in the final year of his deal, making money a motivator in his first season, for his new team. Expect maximum effort from Tucker in a contract year. If the Cubs take a step forward in 2025, chances are Tucker plays a major role in that outcome.
Relief Pitcher, Ryan Pressly
Pressly is a 36-year-old veteran with 12 years of Big League experience under his belt. Like Tucker, Pressly was acquired from the Houston Astros this offseason as part of Chicago's push towards contention.
A seasoned veteran like Pressly won't see a dramatic workload in spring training, but things can change, for better or worse, when players switch teams. That makes Pressly a player to monitor, as he's expected to finish games for the Cubs in 2025.
Second Baseman, Nico Hoerner
Hoerner had flexor tendon surgery in October, clouding his status for Opening Day. If Hoerner is not ready for the start of the season, veteran Jon Berti likely fills in.
Hoerner spent considerable time in the leadoff spot last season, so he's a factor when available. His health status and progression coming off his throwing arm injury is one of the top stories to watch in Chicago this spring.
First Baseman, Michael Busch
The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Busch with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft. Busch has only played two major league seasons. The first came with the Dodgers in 2023, with Busch only seeing 72 at bats. Last year with the Cubs he hit 21 home runs in his first full Big League season.
Busch is a former first round pick in his age 27 season, so there's a realistic path for growth after showing some power last year. When you analyze Chicago's lineup, Busch looks like the player with the best shot to exceed expectations. If that is going to happen, good chance there will be some signs during spring training.