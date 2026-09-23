Cubs vs. Marlins Lineup: Another Chance to Clinch, Kevin Gausman Starts, More

Let's hope the Chicago Cubs doubled up on the mouthwash last night.

It was a truly gross ending to Tuesday night's game. With a chance to seal a second-straight postseason appearance, the Cubs looked lost for the majority of the evening against the Miami Marlins. Even with a dismal performance with runners in scoring position, they had a chance to go for the win in extra innings. What happened next? Relief pitching.

The Cubs' bullpen remains a serious problem, and they will need to find a fix fast if they want to keep their season alive past the Wild Card round.

Nevertheless, tonight is another opportunity to secure a playoff berth AND get Pete Crow-Armstrong into the 40/40 club. It could be a big one at Wrigley!

Game Info

Who: Miami Marlins (77-80) at Chicago Cubs (87-70)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Projected Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Michael Busch, 3B

4. Michael Conforto, DH

5. Ian Happ, LF

6. Nico Hoerner, 2B

7. Pedro Ramírez, 3B

8. Dansby Swanson, SS

9. Miguel Amaya, C

The Chicago Cubs are going with a nearly identical lineup to the series opener. Miguel Amaya represents the only new face, and he will bump Dansby Swanson up to eighth in the order.

Getting on base wasn't the problem for the Cubs yesterday, as they managed seven hits and five walks. Instead, it was all about timely hitting. They went a staggering 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position, giving fans flashbacks of their early-season struggles. One can only hope that wasn't a sign of another offensive slump looming.

If one thing is for sure, missing Alex Bregman isn't going to help. While Conforto and Ramírez have been solid at 3B and DH, neither can fully make up for the well-rounded attack Bregman brings to the plate. Having said that, there is apparently a world where we see him in the batter's box this evening. It may sound crazy, but Bregman told reporters before the game that he's going "to try to get in there."

We'll see if Craig Counsell can be convinced.

Projected Miami Marlins Linenup

1. Otto Lopez, SS

2. Kyle Stowers, 1B

3. Heriberto Hernandez, LF

4. Griffin Conine, RF

5. Javier Sanoja, 2B

6. Jakob Marsee, CF

7. Agustin Ramírez, DH

8. Graham Pauley, 3B

9. Joe Mack, C

On the Mound ...

Sep 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Kevin Gausman, RHP

Kevin Gausman has a chance to remind the Chicago Cubs why they targeted him at the trade deadline. The veteran pitcher is built for moments like these, and he also happens to be coming off a fabulous outing. Facing a much tougher Atlanta Braves lineup in his last appearance, Gausman went 5.2 innings with only 2 earned runs allowed and six strikeouts.

The last time Gausman faced Miami was with the Blue Jays, but he put together a very strong outing. He tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball on six hits. The Cubs would be floored by something similar tonight.

Marlins – Ryan Gusto, RHP

The Chicago Cubs should be salivating at this matchup. Ryan Gusto lasted just 4.2 innings in a September 5 start against this same squad. He gave up a staggering 10 hits and 5 earned runs. While he can undoubtedly throw some heat, Gusto gives opposing batters plenty of pitches to hit.

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