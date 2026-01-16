Chicago Cubs 2026 Hall of Fame Inductees Revealed

The 2026 Chicago Cubs Convention will be underway today, and the 10th anniversary of the Cubs' World Series team will bring nostalgia unlike any other convention.

However, seeing the 2016 championship team won't be the only form of nostalgia fans will be having. It is expected that the Cubs will announce Jon Lester and Jody Davis into the team's Hall of Fame tonight, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Fans might be wondering why Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo, despite previous reports saying he would be, was not inducted this year. However, Nightengale reports that Rizzo is not eligible yet, as he just announced his retirement in the last few months.

The Chicago Cubs will announce tonight that Jon Lester will be elected into their Hall of Fame and Jody Davis is expected to join him.

Anthony Rizzo has not been retired long enough to be eligible and was not included on this year’s ballot. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 16, 2026

More about the 2026 Cubs Hall of Fame inductees

Lester had a long and illustrious career, lasting 16 years between the Cubs and Boston Red Sox, mostly. A five-time All-Star selection, three-time World Series Champion and 200-game winner, Lester is well-deserving of this accomplishment.

Signing with the Cubs in free agency after the 2014 season, Lester was brought onto a young team with high expectations. In 2015, Lester recorded a 3.34 ERA with 207 strikeouts. While he would struggle in the playoffs that year, better things were in store for him.

In 2016, Lester would pitch to a 2.44 ERA, finishing as the runner-up in Cy Young voting to Max Scherzer. Lester would then have an excellent playoff run, pitching to a 2.02 ERA in 35.2 innings as the Cubs would end their historic World Series drought.

Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

He would also share NLCS MVP honors that year with Javier Baez. Lester would finish his Cubs career with a 3.64 ERA in six seasons, never pitching less than 170 innings, except for the COVID-shortened season, a mark of excellent durability.

As for Davis, the two-time All-Star and Gold Glove award winner hit 122 home runs from 1981 to 1988. A former Rule-5 pick, Davis exceeded expectations by carving a solid career. He also got down-ballot NL MVP votes in 1983 and 1984.

While Rizzo is not quite eligible yet, as soon as he is, it will be nearly automatic that he will get in on the first ballot.

Fans hold up signs for former Chicago Cubs player Anthony Rizzo | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner is known as one of the greatest Cubs of the 21st century. In 10 seasons with the Cubs, Rizzo hit 242 home runs with an .861 OPS. Also winning a Platinum Glove, Rizzo was an elite all-around first baseman.

The Cubs Hall of Fame has over 60 inductees, including the two most recent from 2025, Sammy Sosa and Derek Lee.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Jed Hoyer Makes Clear Where Cubs Stand On More Offseason Moves

Topps Drops First Alex Bregman Cubs Card With Chance To Get 1/1 Autograph Relic

Cubs Star Matt Shaw May See Wild Position Change According To Team

USA Baseball Shares Throwback Photos Of Cubs' Alex Bregman Amid WBC Announcement