Topps Drops First Alex Bregman Cubs Card With Chance To Get 1/1 Autograph Relic

The Chicago Cubs made a historic signing last weekend when they acquired their new third baseman by locking up Alex Bregman on a five-year deal worth $175 million.

Fans who have been waiting for Chicago to make a huge free agency splash for years now have to be absolutely thrilled with the way the offseason -- which is not even over yet -- has gone. Those same fans now have a chance to own a piece of history courtesy of Topps.

The card-making giant has released its first rendition of Bregman in a Cubs uniform, showing a smiling shot of the three-time All-Star from Thursday's press conference in a tie under a jersey and donning the iconic blue Chicago ball cap as well.

JUST IN: Alex Bregman’s first card as a Chicago Cub is now here 🐻🔥 pic.twitter.com/QQOKZYUnZP — Topps (@Topps) January 15, 2026

There's another layer here, though, as Topps revealed. The base edition -- which can be purchased on their website for $11.99 -- doesn't just get the card; buyers also have a chance of receiving a one-of-one autograph relic with their order, an offer that's only available through Friday afternoon.

This will surely be one of the most coveted new cards of the offseason as one of the most iconic franchises in baseball handed out their highest contract ever in terms of average annual value, and potentially could be the thing that pushes this roster over the top.

Cubs signing Bregman could be final piece they need

As Chicago gets set to turn the page into the 2026 season with Bregman locked down at the hot corner, it seems the Cubs are even more equipped to win this year than they were at this last last offseason.

It has been a complete offseason for Jed Hoyer this winter, and he may have just done enough to make Chicago a legitimate contender to push for their first ring in what will soon be a full decade.

The path to landing Bregman was a long one and one to where the Cubs had to bide their time and wait to strike at the perfect moment, but things seem to have worked out the way they were supposed to, and there is more excitement in the city of Chicago than there's been in a long time.

It would not be a surprise to see Topps wind up selling a boatload of the Bregman cards as fans try to soak up every bit of buzz with regard to their new star.

