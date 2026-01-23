Cubs Not Listed as Final Fit for Top Free Agent Arm Despite Reported Interest

The Chicago Cubs have had a nice offseason to this point, which has included a new bullpen, trading for a pitcher with an ace-type ceiling, and handing out one of the most significant free agent deals in team history.

Despite all that, Jed Hoyer told the media during Alex Bregman's introductory press conference that the Cubs are not yet done making moves and there is still plenty of offseason left. So when Chicago was linked this week to the top remaining free agent pitcher in Zac Gallen, excitement was high.

The Cubs and Gallen have been connected throughout the winter, but nothing has materialized. And in the latest news about a potential Gallen move today, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has left Chicago off a list of teams showing interest in him, prompting questions about whether they were interested at all.

Cubs left off the list of remaining teams in for Gallen

Zac Gallen | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

"The Diamondbacks would love to get him back and are considered the front-runners to re-sign him (and wouldn’t have to give up a draft pick to do it)," Bowden wrote. "However, several teams have shown interest, including the Orioles, Braves, Giants, Tigers and others."

Bowden leaving Chicago off the list does not necessarily mean they aren't interested at all, as surprise signings are seen all the time. However, a fit that once seemed natural is now a little bit harder to rationalize.

The Cubs have already made moves to address the staff and are up against the luxury tax as it stands, so seeing another lucrative deal handed out would be a minor surprise. Still, Chicago cannot be counted out here.

Cubs still make sense as Gallen suitor on short-term deal

Zac Gallen | Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gallen struggled a bit in 2025, posting the worst season by bWAR of his career with a 4.83 ERA over 33 starts. This could work to the advantage of a club trying to sign him, though, as an off-season deal right before hitting the open market makes him more affordable.

Even with 2025 factored in, Gallen has still been one of the most dependable pitchers in baseball over the last four years, posting a 3.63 ERA and 13.4 bWAR over 126 starts. A Chicago team that struggled with depth after several injuries to the rotation could absolutely use someone who has missed just a handful of starts over the last half-decade.

If the Cubs are still determined to add another pitcher, Gallen is absolutely someone who needs to be monitored closely.

