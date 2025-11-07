Inside The Cubs

Stats Show Kyle Tucker Robbed Pete Crow-Armstrong of First Silver Slugger

The Chicago Cubs had a Silver Slugger winner, but was it the right one?

The Chicago Cubs had four nominations for the 2025 Silver Slugger award: second baseman Nico Hoerner, outfielders Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong, as well as the team as a whole. Between those finalists, one walked away with the honor: Kyle Tucker.

While the Cubs are delighted to have one of their own take home the highest all-around offensive accolade that MLB has to offer, it is relatively easy to argue that Pete Crow-Armstrong should have taken this one over Tucker.

The nominees in the outfield are a little different than the other positions, where there are six outfielders nominated compared to three, since all of the outfield is grouped into one rather than left, center, and right. So, with six finalists comes three victors.

New York Mets Juan Soto rightfully took home his sixth consecutive Silver Slugger, while Corbin Carroll from the Arizona Diamondbacks heard his name called following Soto's.

It looked as if the last spot was going to come down to either James Wood from the Washington Nationals or PCA, as Tucker's stats didn't size up as he arguably had the worst season of all six nominations.

Pete Crow-Armstrong vs Kyle Tucker this Season

Had Crow-Armstrong lost to someone else it would have been easier to justify, as he struggled in the summer months, which dragged his on-base percentage under .300. However, if they were going to give this to one of PCA or Tucker, it should have been PCA, which the stats prove.

Compared to Tucker, Crow-Armstrong had more hits, doubles, home runs, RBI and stolen bases to complement a higher slugging percentage. So, for an award that looks at the impact made swinging a bat, how could he not beat out Tucker for the honor?

Crow-Armstrong vs Tucker Batting Stats Compared

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Kyle Tucker

Runs

91

91

Total Hits

146

133

Doubles

37

25

Triples

4

4

Home Runs

31

22

RBI

95

73

Drawn Walks

29

87

Stolen Bases

35

25

Batting Average

.247

.266

On-Base Percentage

.287

.377

Slugging Percentage

.481

.464

There is absolutely no arguing that Tucker is a phenomenal player, which is why he had already won a Silver Slugger, and why the Houston Astros traded him—they knew he was looking at a super max contract that the organization couldn't afford.

However, if one was going to win it, and based on the stats, it should have been Crow-Armstrong.

The 23-year-old had a breakout season both at the plate and in the field, which led to the first of many Gold Glove awards. And despite not winning his first Silver Slugger, it feels like it is only a matter of time before he adds that one to his resume as well.

