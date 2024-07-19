What Infielders Could the Diamondbacks Trade for at the Deadline?
The 2024 Trade Deadline is approaching fast, and with the Arizona Diamondbacks setting themselves up to be buyers, I compiled a list of infielders that might fit the teams bill.
It was not long ago that an infielder, more specifically a third baseman would have been at the top of Mike Hazens' mid-summer shopping list. As reported by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, Mike Hazen said "Another bat, likely on the infield, would help." This almost certainly stems from the production that the D-backs have, or more likely have not gotten from Eugenio Suarez.
Eugenio Suarez got off to an atrocious start to the year, but in late June and throughout July, he seems to have found his stride. Yesterday Torey Lovullo made his regular appearance on the Burns and Gambo show on Arizona Sports, and in a statement on the upcoming deadline spoke on Suarez. "Geno Suarez is swinging the heck out of the bat right now. I think he has really solidified more of his role as our third baseman."
While the need for a 3B replacement has drastically diminished, it is still possible that Hazen and the Diamondbacks front office look for a safety net on the trade market. Today I continue a series here on Diamondbacks on SI, breaking down some potential infield bats that may already be on the D-backs wishlist.
Short Term Acquisitions
First we take a look at some shorter term options on the market. This is defined here as being a free agent after the 2025 season, as the current infield rental market is quite weak.
Luis Rengifo, 3B, Los Angeles Angels
Rengifo has been a productive bat for the Angels for years, currently on his 6th big league season with the club, and his third with a wRc+ over 100. His 1.5 WAR in 2024 is on pace to set a new career high, and hs 6 home runs before the All-Star break look to match a previous career milestone in 2022.
Rengifo is set to become a Free Agent in the 2026 class, giving him some extra control that would solidify the bench for the coming 2025 season as well, if the team were to trade for him.
The Angels have run some odd buisness practices when it comes to deadline decisions in the past, but seem to be out of it this year. It is however important to note that Rengifo did sustain "right wrist inflamation" that kept him on the IL going into the All-Star break.
Amed Rosario, SS, Tampa Bay Rays
Rosario, the only true rental on this list, is coming off a poor year with the Guardians and Dodgers. In 2023, he put up an 88 wRc+ in 142 games. This year has been somewhat of a resurgence for him, if not, at least a return to form.
In 69 games with Tampa Bay as a Utility Infielder/Second Baseman, Rosario has put up a 116 wRc+, with an impressive .308 batting average and .332 OBP. There isn't much power with Rosario, as he has hit only 2 home runs this year.
Some things that may ward off the Diamondbacks from a trade are his "lucky" numbers. He has a very high .366 Babip, which if it were to return back down to earth, could take away a good amount of his production. A 2.8% BB rate also doesn't soothe a watchful GM's stomach when compared to a 17% K rate. Finally Rosario has -9 defensive runs saved in a part time role and -49 for his career.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B/SS, Toronto Blue Jays
Kiner-Falefa is a veteran utility man who has made his rounds in the MLB. A tenured Yankee, and now a Blue Jay could be just what the Diamondbacks are looking for.
He is having by far the best season of his career offensively with Toronto, fielding a 117 wRc+. He has primarily played 2B and 3B for the Jays, but could also work in some at bats at shortstop. While not bringing a ton of power to the team, Kiner-Falefa still has 7 home runs, with a .292 batting average and .338 OBP.
Kiner-Falefa is not a rental, still having 2025 under contract. An acquisition of him would not break the prospect bank, and would solidify the bench, not just for 2024, but for next year as well.
Longer-Term Options
Isaac Paredes, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays
Paredes is somewhat of a fan favorite trade chip around the league. While not being one of the most well known players in baseball, Paredes has had an impressive last 3 years, seemingly building on his production each time. He's currently batting .261/.365/.459, with 15 homers and 50 RBI.
2024 is Paredes' 3rd consecutive season with a wRc+ over 115 and his 2nd with a wRc+ over 137. These fantastic numbers, and being on pace to sniff the 30 Home Run mark for a 2nd straight year would make him an incredible addition to the Diamondbacks team.
Some very attractive peripherals are also Paredes' .284 BABIP, not showing signs of much incoming regression, and a nice 11.7% walk rate.
The big question here is cost. Not only is Paredes performing at a career high level, but he is also under team control until 2028, with that being only his age 29 season. The Diamondbacks certainly have the prospects to get it done, but with other greater needs, the question is will they be outbid.
Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays
Brandon Lowe is our final potential trade candidate, and one that has some appealing past numbers.
Lowe is a career-long Ray, having been with Tamapa since his debut in 2018. Since that debut, he has never had a wRc+ below 100, and 6 times has had a total above 114, with a huge 134 wRc+ this year. Lowe has around 20 home run power and has already hit 9 this year. Lowe will be a free agent in the 2027 class.
