Diamondbacks' Ace to Make Home Debut Against Former Team
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a tough game to the Milwaukee Brewers to open a three-game series on Friday, falling by a score of 7-0. On Saturday, ace Corbin Burnes will look to get Arizona back above .500 against the team he built his career with.
It's Eugenio Suárez bobblehead day at Chase Field. The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a free bobblehead honoring the D-backs' third baseman.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Corbin Burnes vs RHP Chad Patrick
Burnes will face his former club for the second time since departing Milwaukee. As a member of the Orioles in 2024, he pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs with five strikeouts against the Brewers, and did not receive a decision.
Burnes spent his first six major league seasons in Milwaukee, pitching to a collective 3.26 ERA in that span. He also spent his best career season with the Brewers, pitching to a 2.43 ERA and 1.63 FIP in 2021, taking home the 2021 NL Cy Young award for his efforts.
So far this season, Burnes has not looked sharp, though this will be his first chance to pitch in front of a home crowd. He's pitched to a 5.79 ERA over 9.1 innings to open 2025, and he's walked an uncharacteristic seven batters with six earned runs in his first two starts.
Still, Burnes remains a top-end starter, and should find more success as he settles into a rhythm throughout 2025. But Arizona will need him on Saturday.
Across from Burnes will be Brewers' right-hander Chad Patrick. Patrick made his first appearance in relief, but has since made two starts.
The 26-year-old spent three seasons in the Diamondbacks' organization before the team sent him to the former Oakland A's in exchange for infielder Jace Peterson. He was subsequently traded to Milwaukee for 3B Abraham Toro.
He's allowed just one earned run over his first 10 innings while striking out nine. Patrick's arsenal actually profiles similarly to Burnes, as he relies on a cutter as his primary pitch, along with a four-seam, sinker, changeup and occasional slider.
That said, Patrick's velocity is not comparable, as the cutter averages just below 88 MPH, and his fastballs sit in the low 90s. He doesn't produce many strikeouts, either, but does maintain soft contact at a high rate, though he rarely picks up ground balls. Patrick is the definition of a soft fly-ball pitcher.
Lineup
The Diamondbacks' lineup will go left-hand heavy for the top of the order, as star outfielder Corbin Carroll extended his on-base streak to 14 games in Friday's contest. Carroll's 107 MPH single against Milwaukee on Friday was one of just four base hits the D-backs were able to muster.
Pavin Smith remains hot, slashing .387/.472/.645 over his first 36 plate appearances. He'll DH and hit third. Smith crushed his first homer of the season on Wednesday against the Orioles.
Similarly, first baseman Josh Naylor hit his first homer as a Diamondback one at-bat after Smith on Wednesday. Naylor is hitting .320/.397/.480 with five doubles, a 7/4 BB/K ratio, and three stolen bases.
Suárez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are hitting just .146 and .163 respectively. They are in need of a big day, despite the five early home runs that have held Suárez's OPS to an above-average .781.
Alek Thomas will get the start in center field, and Garrett Hampson will start at second. Arizona's offense, though high-powered at times, has yet to showcase much consistency. They'll need a solid day from the bats on Saturday, even if Burnes is able to pitch up to his standard.