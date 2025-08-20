Diamondbacks Come Back Again For Thrilling Extra-Inning Walk-Off
The Arizona Diamondbacks engineered their second straight comeback victory, walking off the Cleveland Guardians in extra innings by a score of 3-2.
Facing a 2-1 deficit in the ninth, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. crushed a solo home run deep to left field to knot the game up at 2-2.
Arizona's extra-inning woes would not persist Wednesday. Andrew Saalfrank threw a scoreless top of the 10th, and the D-backs' offense got to work in the home half.
Alek Thomas laid down a perfect bunt to advance Pavin Smith to third base. Then, Adrian Del Castillo dropped a pinch-hit single just out of the reach of a sliding Steven Kwan in shallow left field to plate the winning run.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Pitches Quality Start
Pfaadt delivered an excellent overall outing on Wednesday after being the victim of some poor outfield defense his last time out in Colorado.
He was able to complete seven strong innings, allowing five hits, one walk and two earned runs. He punched out five hitters, and worked efficiently after fighting through a tough first inning.
It was the defensive woes again that cost Pfaadt his first earned run. Steven Kwan, Cleveland's leadoff hitter, hit a ball hard to left center field. Though it was a very difficult play, Thomas was able to get the ball in his glove — but it popped out as the center fielder hit the ground.
Pfaadt would allow another single and a hit-by-pitch, but managed to escape with just one earned run on an RBI groundout.
Pfaadt gave up a leadoff triple in the second — also scoring on a groundout — but settled in from there, setting down nine of the next 10 batters. He worked out of traffic in the fifth, then worked 1-2-3 innings in the sixth and seventh to finish strong.
Juan Morillo stranded a leadoff single with two strikeouts in the eighth, and John Curtiss faced the minimum in the ninth, inducing an inning-ending double play, then got the first out of the 10th before giving way to Saalfrank.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Comes Through Late
The D-backs struggled to put much together against Guardians' left-hander Parker Messick — making his MLB debut on Wednesday.
Messick was able to hold Arizona down for 6.2 innings, giving up seven hits and a walk, but only one earned run.
In the fifth inning, Alek Thomas knocked a leadoff single. James McCann followed with a double. But as Cleveland center fielder Angel Martinez fell to the ground snagging the ball, third base coach Shaun Larkin waved Thomas home.
Thomas would be out by a significant margin, and Ketel Marte's subsequent single was devoid of a would-be game-tying RBI. Thomas finished his day 2-for-4 offensively. Gurriel finished 2-for-4 with the ninth-inning homer.
Fortunately for Arizona, that would not define Wednesday's game. The D-backs executed when they needed to, and came away with the late win.