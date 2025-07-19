Diamondbacks Need to Build Momentum Behind Ryne Nelson
The Arizona Diamondbacks did what they needed to do on Friday, winning their first game of the second half handily. On Saturday, they'll need to keep that momentum going against the St. Louis Cardinals if they want to get on any sort of positive run before the looming Trade Deadline.
First pitch is set for an early 4:15 p.m., and the first 20,000 fans will receive a Ketel Marte bobblehead free of charge.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals Pitching Matchup
RHP Ryne Nelson (3.68 ERA) vs RHP Sonny Gray (3.50 ERA)
Right-hander Ryne Nelson has been one of the D-backs' best pitchers this season, and has been a godsend to the starting rotation.
In five starts prior to July 11, Nelson gave up five total earned runs. But in his most recent start against the Angels, he was bit for four runs in the first inning. He walked four and gave up seven hits in that contest.
But that does not reflect how good Nelson has been as a whole. Arizona needs him to get back to being the pitcher he has proven to be on Saturday.
Nelson's trademark fastball has been incredible in 2025. The pitch has been worth +14 Run Value per Statcast, a 97th-percentile offering.
Right-hander Sonny Gray has been very effective for the Cardinals this season. He's pitched to a 3.50 ERA, but an even better 2.71 Fielding Independent Pitching.
Gray does not walk many batters (4.4% walk rate), does not give up many homers (0.83 homers per nine), and has a healthy 27.3% strikeout clip.
He has a deep arsenal of pitches. Gray throws a low-90s four-seam and sinker, a sweeper-slider combo, a cutter and a changeup.
The changeup has been crushed to a .889 slug, but he only uses it 8% of the time. His four-seam has been hittable, with a .329 average against.
The Diamondbacks likely won't be able to fuel their offense with the longball against Gray, so they'll have to string together hits similarly to how they did Friday.
Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Lineups
Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Bullpens
The Diamondbacks used only Andrew Saalfrank and John Curtiss in Friday's win, after Pfaadt delivered seven scoreless innings. Coming off the break, the remainder of Arizona's relievers should be rested.
The Cardinals used two middle relievers Friday. Left-hander John King and righty Kyle Leahy combined for 3.1 innings. St. Louis' high-leverage arms will be readily available in case of a late lead.