Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Has Unique Chance at Redemption
The Arizona Diamondbacks are reeling from a disheartening series loss to a tough San Diego Padres club at Chase Field.
But on Friday, they'll have their best chance at a hot streak, as the Colorado Rockies come to town for a three-game series. First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
The D-backs are 54-61, looking more and more like a team that will be sitting on the sideline come October. The Rockies are a dismal 30-82.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies Pitching Matchup
RHP Zac Gallen (5.48 ERA) vs LHP Austin Gomber (6.18 ERA)
Zac Gallen will have a shot to redeem himself from two abysmal showing versus an extremely weak Rockies club. While Colorado can tend to be free-swinging and will often surprise onlookers with their offsensive output, Gallen needs to find a way to set them down.
The former ace has pitched to a brutal, career-worst 5.48 ERA. That number is the second-worst among qualified MLB arms in 2025.
Gallen was blown up for six and seven runs respectively in two starts against the Rockies this season, both times completing only five innings of work.
He put forward six strong innings in Sacramento his last time up, holding a hot Athletics' offense to only two runs, but he still gave up nine hits in that start.
The ace of the past is likely gone, though it's not out of the question to see a bounce-back. Gallen needs one against an extremely weak club to continue regaining his confidence after the trade deadline.
Lefty Austin Gomber was blown up by the D-backs for nine runs earlier this season, and has not been an effective arm for Colorado so far.
He's thrown to a 6.18 ERA and is 0-5. Surprisingly enough, he's limited walks and hard contact at an impressive rate, but has struggled to pick up strikeouts and ground balls.
Gomber throws a four-seam that barely reaches 90 MPH, balancing it with a curve, slider and changeup. He also throws an occasional splitter and cutter. The four-seam has been hammered to a .779 opposing slug.
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Lineups
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Bullpens
The off day afforded some rest for both clubs, but the D-backs' bullpen got back to a familiar (negative) identity Wednesday, blowing a late lead for an eventual loss.
Right-hander Kevin Ginkel was just placed on the 60-day IL, ending his season. Left-hander Jalen Beeks tossed 1.2 innings Wednesday — his first action since throwing two pitches on August 1. Jake Woodford may still be down after pitching a back-to-back.
The Rockies sold right-hander Jake Bird to the Yankees at the Deadline. Their bullpen ranks second-worst in baseball, with closer Victor Vodkin sporting a 4.01 ERA.
The Rockies have struggled to close games out, similarly to Arizona, and lack a significant amount of talent in their relief corp.